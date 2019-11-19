 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Mati Diop’s Atlantics marks the debut of a ferocious and essential cinematic voice

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Atlantics marks the debut of a ferocious talent in Diop.

Courtesy of Netflix

Atlantics

Directed by Mati Diop

Written by Mati Diop and Olivier Demangel

Story continues below advertisement

Starring Mame Bineta Sane

Classification PG; 104 minutes

rating

Mati Diop’s Atlantics offers plenty of material for necessary discussions. We could talk about how, this past spring, the French filmmaker became the first black woman to premiere a feature on the Cannes film festival’s competition slate. Or we could talk about how her film then won the festival’s jury prize, making Diop the first black woman to win an award at Cannes. Ever. But mostly, we should be discussing the fantastic barrier-breaking work that the film itself represents.

A sensual and heady stew of romance, family drama, police procedural, political polemic and ghost story, Atlantics marks the debut of a ferocious talent in Diop. (That her film is so confident in its genre blend shouldn’t be too much of a surprise; she got her start in film acting for the similarly unconventional Claire Denis.)

In Dakar, the young Ada (Mame Bineta Sane) longs to be with construction worker Souleiman (Traore), but she has been promised to another, and he sees no future in Senegal. But after Souleiman and his fellow workers – who have been stiffed by the owner of the huge new tower they’ve been working on – leave the country for some vaguely brighter prospects, tragedy strikes on the Atlantic ocean. And then the story takes an unexpectedly haunting turn.

Open this photo in gallery

The intense pleasure of Atlantics comes from the poignant and painful emotions its filmmaking conjures.

Courtesy of Netflix

Diop takes some highly unusual detours, both narratively and thematically, to get to a somewhat predictable ending, but there is a confidence in her vision that is startling. The intense pleasure of Atlantics is not in the A-to-B storytelling, but in the poignant and painful emotions its filmmaking conjures. And in the realization that this is just the first scream of an intensely curious and essential cinematic voice.

Story continues below advertisement

Atlantics opens Nov. 22 in Toronto; Nov. 28 in Winnipeg; and Nov. 29 in Montreal and on Netflix

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter