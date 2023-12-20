Migration

Directed by Benjamin Renner

Written by Mike White

Featuring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Keegan-Michael Key

Classification G; 91 minutes

Opens in theatres Dec. 22

Given the talent associated with Migration, a new animated movie by the studio behind Minions and Sing, I’m surprised it hadn’t been on my radar. When I mentioned its name to my two teens, though, they responded, “Oh, the one about the mallards?” Never doubt the algorithm serving up targeted ads.

It all begins with Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani) telling his kids, Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal), his version of the ways of the world through bedtime stories. According to Mack, even their immediate surroundings could be dangerous, full of malicious surprises at every turn. It’s best to stick to the pond that you know – a specific pond in New England, to be precise. Meanwhile, his wife, Pam (Elizabeth Banks), is the level-headed mom who doesn’t want to scare her children witless. But her concerns don’t ruffle the feathers of Mack, who sticks to his views.

When another migrating duck family stops by their pond for a quick layover, Pam and Dax are excited. Mack begrudgingly shows up, and much to Pam’s consternation, he turns his bill down on an offer by the clan to join them on a trip to Jamaica. A moment of personal crisis leads the Mallard family to embark on a trip south, accompanied by their cranky and quirky Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito).

As one expects, no flight pattern is ever smooth, no matter how perfect your V-formation. The Mallards end up taking a detour through New York and a duck resort with the trappings of a cult before landing on their final destination.

There’s nothing controversial in French filmmaker Benjamin Renner’s film. This is a feel-good movie that offers a little bit of an escape for families with no plans for a vacation to warmer climes. The humour is gentle, and the ensemble cast maintains the tone, although a scene or two may momentarily terrify a truly sensitive toddler (as was evident by a couple of adorable shrieks in my screening).

Nanjiani and Awkwafina are likely sleepwalking through these roles by now: Nanjiani as the cautious and slightly caustic guy with a “foreign-ish” accent, and Awkwafina as the smart-aleck Queens broad (in this case a pigeon named Chump) who’s seen it all. It’s also fun to hear Key voice a delightful Jamaican patois, aided by a dialect coach, in his turn as the homesick parrot Delroy.

However, it’s the newbie Gazal as duckling Gwen that steals more than a few scenes. Turns out she’s the daughter of the film’s editor, Christian Gazal, and her vocals were meant to be temporary. Her awkward little sister character, who is by turns adorable, annoying and surprisingly precocious, has just the right amounts of sass. I can imagine Gwen merch selling out fast.

Migration deals with a subject that could easily veer into a dysfunctional-family plot line catering to an adult audience. However, the script by Mike White (The White Lotus) maintains a delicate balance, talking to both grown-ups and children. Unlike with many kids’ films, where it seems like two separate tracks are playing for the different generations, moments of sly parody amuse the adults while also engaging the young ones.

There’s a strange familiarity to the Mallards; it might even hit a nerve, like it did for me. Clearly, kids’ movies can strike a chord when they dip into the depths of family dynamics, even if they use ducks as a decoy. On a superficial level, the film is about taking a chance on expanding your horizons and embracing a sense of adventure. However, watching the Mallards take flight, I found myself thinking, I wish it were that simple.

The movie did leave me with a question: Do mallards actually migrate? According to some authoritative ornithology websites, the wild ducks can either stay resident or migrate south – including to the Caribbean islands. I had no idea that the birds I enjoy watching frolic in Toronto’s urban ponds could, in fact, be seasoned travellers.

Special to The Globe and Mail