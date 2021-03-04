 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Film Reviews

Film Review

Misery loathes company in the well-acted but thin same-sex drama The World to Come

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
Katherine Waterston, left, plays Abigail and Vanessa Kirby, right, plays Tallie.

  • The World to Come
  • Directed by Mona Fastvold
  • Written by Ron Hansen and Jim Shepard
  • Starring Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston and Casey Affleck
  • Classification R; 105 minutes

As most of us have learned over the last year of isolation, loneliness is one of the cruellest states of being. But to endure that loneliness while living a life you’re supposed to have wanted and worked for? Horrifying. Enter: The World to Come.

Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film explores the dynamics of two married couples attempting to carve out a place in an East Coast farming community during the mid-19th century. Abigail (Katherine Watson) lives in silent misery with her kind but largely uninspiring husband (Casey Affleck), while Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) is forward and warm, and begins to show Abigail that a relationship of passion, love and understanding can exist. Even if that relationship can exist only in secret.

Waterston and Kirby build a captivating atmosphere of intimacy and tenderness that is as genuine as it is achingly believable. But unfortunately, their talents are almost too big for the story as the narrative begins descending into themes and conversations that beg for more insight and exploration. And while Affleck and Christopher Abbott are fine in their roles as troubled spouses, the snippets we’re given of either aren’t enough to convey the full picture of who these people are and what led each couple to such miserable places. Even if the answer is simply, “It was the mid-19th century and existing was terrible.”

The World to Come is available on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes, starting March 5

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

