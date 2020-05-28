I want to watch a ... TV show

The flood of movies being released directly to video on-demand continues, while Hot Docs at Home offers documentaries to stream in place of the cancelled festival. For the literary-minded there are several new shows based on books, including Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime Video, Normal People on CBC Gem and I Know This Much is True from HBO. Read on to find out what’s worth your screen time.

Streaming television

Amazon Prime Video

Open this photo in gallery Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon as Mia and Elena in Little Fires Everywhere. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Little Fires Everywhere offers incendiary angst in the suburbs (8 episodes)

offers incendiary angst in the suburbs (8 episodes) The Great amounts to fun and frolics with the story of Catherine the Great (10 episodes)

amounts to fun and frolics with the story of Catherine the Great (10 episodes) Upload: What if heaven is as hellish as the near future? (10 episodes)

CBC Gem

Open this photo in gallery Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People follows the relationship of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal). Courtesy of CBC Gem

Normal People is beautifully made and achingly powerful (12 episodes)

Crave

Open this photo in gallery Mark Ruffalo plays twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in HBO's I Know This Much is True. HBO / Crave

HBO’s I Know This Much is True is searing, soulful family heartache (6 episodes)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill is a breezy, angst-free delight. Netflix

Documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich gives voice to victims, but can’t tell the whole story (4 episodes)

gives voice to victims, but can’t tell the whole story (4 episodes) Comedy special Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill is a tonic for terrible times (1 hour)

is a tonic for terrible times (1 hour) First there was Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle . Now we have The Big Flower Fight on competitive flower arranging (8 episodes)

. Now we have on competitive flower arranging (8 episodes) If documentary Trial by Media aims to indict “the media” it fails, instead indicting human nature and human frailty (6 episodes)

aims to indict “the media” it fails, instead indicting human nature and human frailty (6 episodes) Valeria, a new Netflix original from Spain (with English subtitles), is utterly escapist but clever fun (8 episodes)

Streaming films

Amazon Prime Video

Open this photo in gallery Set in 1950s New Mexico, The Vast of Night tells the story of switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz). Amazon Prime Video

The Vast of Night is low-fi sci-fi at its very B-movie best (3.5 stars; PG; 89 minutes – available May 29)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery I’m No Longer Here follows the plight of Ulises (Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino), a teenager in the Mexican mountain town of Monterrey. Courtesy of Netflix

I’m No Longer Here is a beautiful and intoxicating trip into a Mexican subculture (3 stars; 105 minutes)

is a beautiful and intoxicating trip into a Mexican subculture (3 stars; 105 minutes) The Lovebirds doesn’t quite portend the death of the big-screen comedy, though it doesn’t help, either (2.5 stars; R; 86 minutes)

doesn’t quite portend the death of the big-screen comedy, though it doesn’t help, either (2.5 stars; R; 86 minutes) Michelle Obama documentary Becoming is nothing more than a commercial for the former first family (2 stars; PG; 89 minutes)

is nothing more than a commercial for the former first family (2 stars; PG; 89 minutes) The Wrong Missy proves that just as Adam Sandler can giveth, he can taketh away (1 star; 89 minutes)

On-demand

Open this photo in gallery Castle in the Ground is a delicate coming-of-age movie about living in pain. Courtesy of Game Theory Films

