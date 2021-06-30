 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Netflix’s gory, homage-heavy slasher Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is Scream for lazy people

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets.

Netflix

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Directed by Leigh Janiak

Story continues below advertisement

Written by Phil Graziadei and Leigh Janiak, based on the book series by R.L. Stine

Starring Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr.

Classification R; 105 minutes

Reviewing a trilogy is easy … once you’ve seen all three films. But analyzing movies made back to back to back with the explicit goal of acting as one large epic, with only access to the first entry is a trickier, probably futile exercise. Such is the challenge that greets critics, and audiences, who venture down Fear Street, Netflix’s big bloody summer bet. Starting this Friday, subscribers will be able to watch the series’ first entry, Part 1: 1994, before the filmmakers time-travel back to 1978 for Part 2 on July 9 and 1666 for Part 3 the week after that.

If I had a gun to my head (or really a butcher knife to better reflect the proceedings), I’d cautiously recommend Fear Street for a certain breed of undemanding slasher fan. Judging by the first entry, director Leigh Janiak has spent a good deal of time studying old VHS tapes filled with terrified teenagers, unstoppable madmen and enough gnarly kills to fill a year’s worth of Fangoria magazines. There’s even one murder here involving a bread slicer that might have sparked a genuine moral panic were today’s audiences not so desensitized to such gore.

But while Janiak is able to easily tick off the hallmarks of the genre, and perhaps convince those actually alive in the nineties that the entire decade must have been backlit in aggressive neon, her film doesn’t quite scream (or Scream) out for two more films’ worth of context.

Loosely based on R.L. Stine’s series of books for young readers who had outgrown his YA Goosebumps series, Fear Street focuses on Shadyside, an all-American town that’s been plagued by all manner of murder over the centuries. Serial killers, psychopaths, maybe even a few witches. You know the drill.

Story continues below advertisement

Opening just two years before director Wes Craven would rework the slasher genre with Scream, Janiak’s film focuses on a handful of clever teens who, when faced with a string of slayings, decide to take matters into their own hands and end Shadyside’s cycle of violence forever.

From the film’s opening scene – which employs a famous Stranger Things star as its very own version of Scream’s Drew Barrymore – it becomes clear that Janiak knows exactly who her audience is and what expectations they’ve brought with them. I just, um, fear that given Part 1′s sluggish second half and so-so story (it says a lot that Part 1 feels the need to include not one, not two, but three killers to justify its stakes), that there won’t be much more to parts two and three than homages to horrors past.

But given that theatres are still closed in Ontario and I find myself increasingly brain-drained come evening, I’m willing to walk down Janiak’s path. Even if Fear Street ends up becoming a dead end.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream on Netflix starting July 2

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies