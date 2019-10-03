 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Netflix’s Stephen King-Joe Hill horror adaptation In the Tall Grass could use a trim

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Netflix’s Stephen King-Joe Hill horror adaptation In the Tall Grass could use a trim

Barry Hertz
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira and Avery Whitted in Netflix's In the Tall Grass.

Courtesy of Netflix

  • In the Tall Grass
  • Directed by Vincenzo Natali
  • Written by Vincenzo Natali, based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill
  • Starring Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted and Patrick Wilson
  • Classification N/A
  • 101 minutes

rating

If you were so compelled, a straight line could be drawn from Canadian director Vincenzo Natali’s 1997 feature debut Cube and his latest, the Netflix-produced In the Tall Grass. Both films focus on strangers bound together by unseen forces; both prove their gore-hound bona fides early on, and both are set in confined spaces that don’t play by the rules of the natural world. But whereas the ultra-low-budget Cube’s lack of resources was a feature, not a bug, In the Tall Grass is a case of unchecked excess – more blood, more jump-scares, more mythology that goes not much of anywhere.

Natali’s not entirely at fault here, as he’s adapting a novella by father-son horror masters Stephen King and Joe Hill. But the authors’ work fell short of novel-length for a reason. There’s something undeniably spooky about a group of people trapped in a field of tall grass with no hope of escape. But to stretch that idea of eye-high rural isolation to feature length, there has to be more to care about than the menacing shade of green blades.

Natali’s In the Tall Grass only offers one standout character – that’d be Patrick Wilson’s gleeful villain, who gets to bellow lines like, “All flesh is grass!” – and a menacing style that starts off strong. Yet Natali’s aesthetic exercise eventually outgrows his narrative trappings, and he’s forced to add unnecessary and foggy backstory to the source of the overgrown greenery. The grass is mighty tall, and it could use a trim.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Tall Grass is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 4

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter