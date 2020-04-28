 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Netflix’s The Half of It is the admirably moodier cousin to the streaming giant’s sunny YA rom-com family

Barry Hertz
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Leah Lewis, left, and Daniel Diemer in Netflix's The Half of It.

Netflix/Netflix

  • The Half of It
  • Written and directed by Alice Wu
  • Starring Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer and Alexxis Lemire
  • Classification PG; 104 minutes

rating

The Half of It arrives to Netflix’s ever-expanding family of young-adult rom-coms as the moodier, more anxiety-wracked cousin of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before or The Kissing Booth. Although the marketing for the new film – from its sunny poster to its aw-shucks trailer – tries to position it as zippy, even disposable fun, Alice Wu’s work is admirably rougher, in ways good and bad, than the rest of the streaming giant’s YA clan.

Maybe it's the Sartre quote that opens the film, or the fact that the film's lead, small-town closeted teen Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), is so shy that her voice barely registers above a whisper and her lips never come close to arching upward into a smile. Either way, it is clear from the film's first few minutes that Wu is aiming for a slightly more serious, less disposable mindset than her Netflix contemporaries, even if her Cyrano de Bergerac-riffing plot isn't exactly novel to either rom-com or YA circles.

Open this photo in gallery

For her second feature, director Alice Wu assembles what feels like half a personal tale of longing and half a corporately massaged teen drama.

KC Bailey/Netflix

In the ultra-religious, no-future American town of Squahamish (don’t take that naming as a compliment, people of Squamish, B.C.), Ellie lives a quiet life of bookish loneliness. Her only friend seems to be her depressed train-station-minding father, her major pastime is writing other students’ essays for cash and the object of her affection is the by-all-accounts straight artist Aster (Alexxis Lemire). To break up this outsider life comes dim-but-sweet Paul (Daniel Diemer), who asks Ellie to help ghostwrite love letters to Aster in the hopes of wooing her away from her jock boyfriend (Wolfgang Novogratz). And so begins a unique-ish love triangle in which secrets will be revealed, hearts will be broken and lessons will be learned.

Story continues below advertisement

For her second feature – 15 long years after her acclaimed indie Saving Face – Wu assembles what feels like half a personal tale of longing and half a corporately massaged teen drama. There are moments of genuine pain and longing – mostly when Ellie manages her relationship with her Mandarin-speaking father – and in ways both obvious and telegraphed, Ellie is a rarely seen kind of on-screen heroine. But the film is also weighed down with a hokey record-scratch moment, a triumphant big-game sequence and a church-set finale that seems to be aping The Graduate but doesn’t quite have the courage to fully embrace the comedy of the moment.

If The Half of It gets, um, half of the viewership Netflix expects it to, though, then perhaps it will open the floodgates for more, and different, attempts to mine the YA goldmine. And that’s reason enough to welcome it to the streaming giant’s growing, dysfunctional family.

The Half of It is available to stream on Netflix starting May 1

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies