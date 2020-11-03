 Skip to main content
Film Review

Netflix’s The Life Ahead survives on the strength of Sophia Loren

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sophia Loren plays Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor and daycare owner, in Edoardo Ponti's The Life Ahead.

REGINE DE LAZZARIS AKA GRETA/Netflix

  • The Life Ahead
  • Directed by Edoardo Ponti
  • Written by Edoardo Ponti and Ugo Chiti, based on the novel by Romain Gary
  • Starring Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye and Renato Carpentieri
  • Classification PG; 94 minutes

rating

2.5 out of 4 stars


Usually while watching a film, I take copious notes. It helps in immeasurable ways, whether it’s remembering a clever bit of dialogue or a random visual that later unlocks the entirety of the production. But as I watched Edoardo Ponti’s new film The Life Ahead, I only jotted down two asides, presented here in their entirety: “Loren doesn’t miss a step,”and “CGI lion?? ooh that’s bad.”

The first note doesn’t need much explaining. In her first lead feature-film role in 16 years, Sophia Loren reminds us, quickly and expertly, just how well she can command attention. Playing a prostitute-turned-guardian of street urchins named Madame Rosa, the 86-year-old performer takes the feather-lightest of melodramatic mush and imbues it with a certain regal glamour. You don’t much believe a thing that happens in this adaptation of French author Romain Gary’s The Life Before Us – a novel already turned into the 1977 Oscar-winning movie Madame Rosa – but because Loren is anchoring the story, you can’t help but become invested.

Story continues below advertisement

On that CGI lion note, well, it’s just one of the head-scratching tactics that Ponti deploys in the hopes of adding something contemporary and original to the material. Here, the poorly rendered digital animal arrives as an occasional imaginary coping device to the 12-year-old Momo (Ibrahmia Gueye), a tough-but-empathetic Senegalese refugee who splits his time between Madame Rosa’s crumbling abode and the streets of the Southern Italian city of Bari, where he slings drugs for a local kingpin.

Open this photo in gallery

Ibrahmia Gueye plays 12-year-old street kid Momo, a tough-but-empathetic Senegalese refugee.

REGINE DE LAZZARIS AKA GRETA/Netflix

Will Momo and Madame Rosa forge an unlikely bond despite their differences? Will the pair learn to reconcile their uncertain futures with their traumatic pasts? Will a Diane Warren ballad play over the end credits, in the hopes of jerking whatever tears might be left in your system after a melodramatically weepy finale? I’ll let you figure it all out, if you haven’t already.

Ultimately, Ponti’s film survives on the one surprise that’s not much of a surprise at all: the power and majesty of his lead actress. And how did the director score such a casting coup? You’d have to ask his mother ... Sophia Loren.

The Life Ahead opens Nov. 6 at Vancouver’s Vancity Theatre; it will be available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 13

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies