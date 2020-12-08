 Skip to main content
Film Review

Netflix’s The Prom is a mostly tongue-in-cheek musical riot, except for whatever James Corden is doing here

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Meryl Streep, centre left, and James Corden in a scene from The Prom.

Melinda Sue Gordon/The Associated Press

  • The Prom
  • Directed by Ryan Murphy
  • Written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin
  • Starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman
  • Classification PG; 130 minutes

rating

3 out of 4 stars


There will be a moment in The Prom that flicks one of two switches in your brain. Either you will be repulsed by its relentless razzle-dazzle-bam-pow-wow glamour and throw your hands up in the air in exhaustion, or you will let down your already weak defences and embrace the self-aware to-the-rafters energy and start to sing along. I guess I fell in sorta-love the moment that a group of overeager chorus members started belting out Godspell’s Day by Day while a nearby Andrew Rannells retched into a bucket.

That’s because, despite all marketing evidence to the contrary, The Prom isn’t some straight-faced old-timey ode to the power of music and the necessity of political wokeness. I mean, it is operating on a wavelength of sincerity, at least when it comes to themes of tolerance and acceptance and love is love is love, etc. Based on the short-lived Broadway production of the same name, director Ryan Murphy’s Netflix-sized adaptation is adamantly on the side of humanity, with a story pivoting on one Indiana teen girl’s fight to bring her girlfriend to the prom, despite the objections of a homophobic PTA. But – and this takes a few too many beats for Murphy to truly establish – The Prom is also a deliberately campy skewering of high-and-mighty blue-state good intentions and the self-serving foolishness of celebrity.

Story continues below advertisement

The film opens with Broadway divas Dee Dee (Meryl Streep) and Barry (James Corden) facing down an uncertain future, with their latest production – a musical take on the life of ... Eleanor Roosevelt? – being trashed by the critics. Looking for a camera-friendly redemption, the pair join up with Broadway wannabees Trent (Rannells) and Angie (Nicole Kidman) to stage a progressive cause célèbre with the Indiana teen, Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) and her principal/ally Mr. Hawkins (Keegan-Michael Key). Cue the chorus, etc.!

That plot may sound like a recipe for finger-wagging disaster, but it’s executed with tongue-in-cheek flavour (“We’re still celebrities! We still have power!”). Except when that tongue slips and lets loose an obvious groaner, which is regrettably 27 per cent of the time (I checked; this review is scientifically accurate, if not pitch-perfect). Still, Murphy’s blindingly bright, consistently energetic, never-ever-ever-still approach works more often than it doesn’t. Think of Murphy’s own Glee but with approximately 30 times the budget and star power.

The songs are memorable, too, which is critical considering that some of the cast – Corden and Kidman, in particular – need all the sonic power they’re afforded to make their warbling work. Streep, no stranger to either stage or movie musicals, is an absolute force to be reckoned with, though – even if her singing voice does seem these days to edge into a fascinating Slavic-accented tenor, which just might be a leftover effect from her time playing the “Russian cousin” in 2018′s Mary Poppins Returns. Rannells, Pellman and Key, meanwhile, are excellent through and through.

Still, the casting and performance of Corden casts a queasy pall over the entire proceedings. There is a longer, more complicated discussion to be had about who gets to play what kind of roles. If we’re all accepting, for instance, of the right for queer performers to take on straight characters, why can’t the reverse be true? But there is a difference between approaching such responsibilities with nuance, understanding and empathy, and whatever gross caricature Corden is deploying here.

In both his Broadway and film conception, Barry is conceived as an over-the-top preener – irrepressible and intentionally annoying and, as he proudly says, as gay “as a bucket of wigs.” But Corden employs a regressive, sour approach that reduces Barry to a collection of flaming, lisping, fluttery tics. It is a genuine wonder why Murphy, who has dedicated his entire career to subverting such clichés, decided to invite Corden to his Prom. It is a night to remember, for good and bad.

Prom is available to stream on Netflix starting Dec. 11.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies