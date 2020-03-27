- Uncorked
- Written and directed by Prentice Penny
- Starring Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance
- Classification N/A; 104 minutes
A smooth family drama with hints of big, bold comedy and a spicy, complicated aftertaste reminiscent of Lifetime movie-of-the-week tropes, Uncorked is the cinematic equivalent of merlot: fine enough if you’ve drained all your other options, but nothing to get drunk on.
Writer-director Prentice Penny (Insecure, Happy Endings, Girlfriends) puts his sitcom writers-room experience to work here, pouring out a generous and mostly safe concoction that smacks of worn-in comfort, rather than the luxe refinement so longed for by his film’s leading man. (I’ll quit it with the wine jokes, I promise.) Mamoudou Athie’s Elijah is the son of a Memphis barbecue king (Courtney B. Vance) who, rather than follow in his father’s slow-cooked footsteps, dreams of life as a sommelier. That’s a fine enough and new direction when stacked against a traditional generational-divide drama, and Penny goes fairly deep into both the intricacies of Elijah’s chosen field and the father-son conflict at the heart of the film, even if you can guess exactly where it all ends up.
Along the way, Athie offers up a highly sympathetic performance as a man caught between two worlds, and Vance is typically compelling as a parent who just doesn’t understand. So long as Netflix doesn’t begin charging a corking fee, Penny’s film is a satisfying weeknight binge. (I lied about ending the wine puns.)
Uncorked is available to stream on Netflix starting March 27
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.