Don’t feel like leaving your couch? Barry Hertz has 10 recommendations that flew under the radar but make for great summer viewing.
Annabelle Comes Home
- Directed by Gary Dauberman
- Written by Gary Dauberman and James Wan
- Starring Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga
- Classification 14A
- 106 minutes
Today’s overprotective parents will recoil in horror at the seventies suburban frights of Annabelle Comes Home, a satisfying supernatural thriller about kids left alone, an evil doll gone wild and scary shag-and-linoleum interior design choices. The film is the third instalment in the Annabelle series and the seventh movie within the Conjuring Universe, loosely built on the real-life cases of ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. (Opened June 26)
Yesterday
- Directed by Danny Boyle
- Written by Richard Curtis
- Starring Himesh Patel, Lily James and Ed Sheeran
- Classification PG; 117 minutes
The adorable new fantasy Yesterday is based on the paranormal premise that just one man can remember the music of the Beatles. He’s Jack Malik, a struggling Suffolk singer-songwriter. His fellow townsfolk wouldn’t know him if they ran over him with a bus. Which is exactly what happens early in the film. And when Malik (played by Himesh Patel) wakes up after the accident, it is to a world in which the Liverpool hit makers never existed. A 12-second worldwide electrical blackout has rebooted pop culture. When he Googles John, Paul, George and Ringo, only a Pope’s name comes up. It’s as if Yesterday and every other Fab Four song never happened. (Opens June 28)
Isabelle
- Directed by Robert Heydon
- Written by Donald Martin
- Starring Amanda Crew, Adam Brody and Sheila McCarthy
- Classification NA; 81 minutes
What pushes someone to get into filmmaking? Is it a desire to entertain, to stretch the limits of the medium, to create art that transcends the human experience, to engage the cultural conversation, to impress their friends, to make money? I can’t imagine that the filmmakers behind the new horror film Isabelle were thinking about anything other than cold, hard cash while producing this utterly disposable work. (Opens June 28)