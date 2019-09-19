 Skip to main content

Film Reviews New movies in theatres this week, including the ambitious Ad Astra and status quo Downton Abbey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

New movies in theatres this week, including the ambitious Ad Astra and status quo Downton Abbey

Start your weekend planning early with The Globe and Mail’s guide to every feature film arriving this weekend, from would-be blockbusters to under-the-radar indies

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ad Astra

Open this photo in gallery

Francois Duhamel/Twentieth Century Fox

  • Directed by James Gray
  • Written by James Gray and Ethan Goss
  • Starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler and Tommy Lee Jones
  • Classification PG; 122 minutes

rating

Ad Astra is easily James Gray’s most ambitious, bare-your-soul work, and one of the finest films of the year, too. Gray and his co-writer (and long-time friend) Ethan Goss are tremendously skilled in their balance of character and narrative, emotional shading and world-building. (Opens Sept. 20)

Riot Girls

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of LevelFilm

  • Directed by Jovanka Vuckovic
  • Written by Katherine Collins
  • Starring Paloma Kwiatkowski and Madison Iseman
  • Classification 14A; 81 minutes

rating

Back in 1995, a mysterious disease wiped out all the adults in fictional Potter’s Bluff, leaving only children and teens to rule the land. Or at least that’s what happened in the Riot Girls universe conceptualized by director Jovanka Vuckovic and writer Katherine Collins. In a world divided into East and West, we’re in good company with the film’s leads, Nat (Madison Iseman) and her girlfriend Scratch (Paloma Kwiatkowski), who are forced to venture to the East side to save Nat’s brother Jack (Alexandre Bourgeois). (Opens Sept. 20 in Toronto)

Before You Know It

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Films We Like

  • Directed by Hannah Pearl Utt
  • Written by Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock
  • Starring Hannah Pearl Utt, Jen Tullock, Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Oona Yaffe and Alec Baldwin
  • Classification PG; 98 minutes

rating

Three words: lighthearted menstruation humour. There’s much to like about the feature debut Before You Know It from writer-director Hannah Pearl Utt and co-writer Jen Tullock, who also star as polar-opposite sisters in an easy-breezy story about adults in various stages of maturity and children who act like adults. (Opens Sept. 20 at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto)

Story continues below advertisement

Downton Abbey

Open this photo in gallery

Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

  • Written by Julian Fellowes
  • Directed by Michael Engler
  • Starring Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith
  • Classification PG; 122 mins

rating

The Downton Abbey movie is a celebration of heritage, tradition, and the status quo. The story revolves around the impending visit of King George V (Simon Jones) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James), with concentric ripples of related subplot for each of the original characters. The breezy throwback exercise in fan service reverts – some might say regresses – to a fundamental pleasure of the series: the layers of beautifully executed period trappings. (Opens Sept. 20)

Honey Bee

Open this photo in gallery

Sixth Avenue Enterprises

  • Directed by Rama Rau
  • Written by Bonnie Fairweather and Kathleen Hepburn
  • Starring Julia Sarah Stone, Martha Plimpton, Steven Love and Michelle McLeod
  • Classification 18A; 93 minutes

rating

Skeletal and big-eyed, Julia Sarah Stone appears near alien as an underage truck-stop prostitute in the thin drama Honey Bee. The talented Vancouverite, so good in Bruce McDonald’s lovely coming-of-age drama Weirdos from 2016, is the best part of Honey Bee, a handsome-looking but mild character study set in Northern Ontario. (Opens Sept. 20)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of TIFF

  • Directed by Daniel Roher
  • Classification 14A; 100 minutes

rating

More or less based on Robbie Robertson’s 2016 memoir Testimony and corresponding with the release of the musician’s new solo album Sinematic, the Robertson-authorized Once Were Brothers is an account of the Band’s rise and fall, as remembered by the titular guitarist, chief songwriter and excellent raconteur. (Opens Sept. 20 in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver)

This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reviews by Nathalie Atkinson, Anne T. Donahue, Barry Hertz and Brad Wheeler.

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.