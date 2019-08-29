Brittany Runs a Marathon
- Written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo
- Starring Jillian Bell
- Classification R; 104 minutes
At Sundance this year, Brittany Runs a Marathon was the low-budget indie film that could, sparking a bidding war eventually won by Amazon Studios. They made a wise investment – writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo has crafted a relatable and moving dramatic comedy about an overweight woman named Brittany (Jillian Bell) who gains control over her life by running. (Opens Aug. 30)
This Changes Everything
- Directed by Tom Donahue
- Classification PG; 96 minutes
This feature-length documentary directed by Tom Donahue is a mainline to the experiences of those who work and exist outside the white male umbrella. This Changes Everything uses first-person interviews with industry juggernauts hailing from acting, directing and production worlds to emphasize just how much work there is left to do before equality in the industry is realized. (Opens Aug. 30)
This weekly guide was complied by Samantha McCabe, with reviews by Anne T. Donahue and Chandler Levack.