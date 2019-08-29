 Skip to main content

Film Reviews New movies in theatres this week, including the moving Brittany Runs a Marathon and the equality-minded This Changes Everything

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

New movies in theatres this week, including the moving Brittany Runs a Marathon and the equality-minded This Changes Everything

Start your weekend planning early with The Globe and Mail’s guide to every feature film arriving this weekend, from would-be blockbusters to under-the-radar indies

Samantha McCabe
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Brittany Runs a Marathon

  • Written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo
  • Starring Jillian Bell
  • Classification R; 104 minutes

rating

At Sundance this year, Brittany Runs a Marathon was the low-budget indie film that could, sparking a bidding war eventually won by Amazon Studios. They made a wise investment – writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo has crafted a relatable and moving dramatic comedy about an overweight woman named Brittany (Jillian Bell) who gains control over her life by running. (Opens Aug. 30)

Open this photo in gallery

Level Films/Handout

This Changes Everything

  • Directed by Tom Donahue
  • Classification PG; 96 minutes

rating

This feature-length documentary directed by Tom Donahue is a mainline to the experiences of those who work and exist outside the white male umbrella. This Changes Everything uses first-person interviews with industry juggernauts hailing from acting, directing and production worlds to emphasize just how much work there is left to do before equality in the industry is realized. (Opens Aug. 30)

This weekly guide was complied by Samantha McCabe, with reviews by Anne T. Donahue and Chandler Levack.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.