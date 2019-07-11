 Skip to main content

Film Review

New movies in theatres this week: The disgusting Unplanned anti-abortion movie, the high-concept comedy Stubar and a loving Leonard Cohen doc

Unplanned

  • Directed by Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon
  • Written by Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon
  • Starring Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan and Robia Scott
  • Classification 14A
  • 106 minutes

rating

Unplanned will make you writhe in agony over how such an ugly, malicious and potentially dangerous piece of religious and political propaganda could have made its way into this world. (Opens July 12)

Stuber

  • Directed by Michael Dowse
  • Written by Tripper Clancy
  • Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan
  • Classification 18A
  • 93 minutes

rating

Exactly as contrived as the title would suggest, and sometimes a little too thick on both the clash of masculinities and jokes about five stars, Stuber nevertheless only needs its two stars to be a worthwhile ride. (Opens July 12)

Maiden

  • Directed by Alex Holmes
  • Starring Tracy Edwards and Jo Gooding
  • Classification G
  • 98 minutes

rating

A sort of seafaring Battle of the Sexes, Maiden is an enlivening bit of documentary filmmaking about a full-female sailing crew that takes on harsh oceanic conditions and even rougher treatment from the sexist international sailing community. (Opens July 12 in Toronto, July 19 in Montreal and July 26 in Vancouver)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

  • Directed by Nick Broomfield
  • Starring Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen
  • Classification PG
  • 102 minutes

rating

With a softened lens, British documentarian Nick Broomfield adoringly examines a fascinating relationship in a fascinating time that saw Cohen transition from a poet to a world-class songwriter. Previously unviewed footage of Marianne from the vault of D.A. Pennebaker is employed, as are the recollections of people such as a member of Cohen’s band, folk singer Judy Collins and one female friend who observed that Cohen “could make women feel good about themselves, but he couldn’t give himself to them.” (Opens July 12 in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver before expanding across Canada)

