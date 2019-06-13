- This week's new releases
- Netflix’s Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese captures lightning in a bottle
- Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die is a welcome return of the living deadpan
- Documentary There are No Fakes expands on the Morisseau forgery story
- Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson’s comedy Late Night is torn between two punchlines
- Charles Ferguson’s massive documentary Watergate is shocking ... unless you’ve seen any other Nixon movie
- The new Shaft features a complicated man, and absolutely no one will understand
- Men in Black: International is more like Meh in Black
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
- Directed by Martin Scorsese
- Classification: N/A; 142 minutes
What was the Rolling Thunder Revue? For Bob Dylan obsessives, it was the musician’s legendary 1975-76 tour across the United States and Canada, which saw the troubadour take over intimate venues alongside famous friends such as Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell. The documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – arriving after all this time thanks to the largesse of Netflix – proves that the Rolling Thunder Revue was much more than just a loose scattering of concerts. It was a moment for Dylan, a moment for popular music, a moment for artistic ambition. (Now streaming on Netflix)
The Dead Don’t Die
- Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch
- Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny
- Classification: R; 105 minutes
Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die does not borrow from the mythos of living-dead movies so much as unfold across a cinematic scrapheap, where everything is a reference to something else: the existent canon of zombie movies, a given performer’s own career, the Wu-Tang Clan, the movie itself. It’s not about being “meta.” It’s about the “meta” being all there is. (Opens June 14)
There are No Fakes
- Written and directed by Jamie Kastner
- Classification N/A; 113 minutes
In 2005, musician Kevin Hearn of the Barenaked Ladies bought a painting attributed to Ojibwe artist Norval Morrisseau. When professional curators pronounced it fake, he sued the dealer who sold it to him. The allegation of widespread Morriseau forgeries is still before the courts – Hearn initially lost and is appealing – but the new documentary There are No Fakes by filmmaker Jamie Kastner expands the story to uncover a shocking tale of counterfeit art, sexual abuse and colonialist exploitation. (Opens June 14 in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary)
Late Night
- Directed by Nisha Ganatra
- Written by Mindy Kaling
- Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling and John Lithgow
- Classification 14A
- 102 minutes
The best thing about Late Night, a new comedy about modern office life, is that it could be set in almost any workplace and still feel mostly sharp and entirely necessary. The worst thing about Late Night is that it’s set in the world of late-night television. In writer Mindy Kaling and director Nisha Ganatra’s bid to have their story of sexism and toxic ambition feel universal, they have made it frustratingly small. (Opens June 14)
Watergate
- Written and directed by Charles Ferguson
- Starring Douglas Hodge, Elliot Levey and Will Keen
- Classification N/A
- 260 minutes
Most of the material in Charles Ferguson’s new four-hour-plus documentary Watergate is rehashed and revelation-less, while the parts that don’t feel familiar – such as recurring reenactments starring character actor Douglas Hodge as Tricky Dick – come off as just-this-side-of-silly. (Screens in two parts starting June 14 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto)
Shaft
- Directed by Tim Story
- Written by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow
- Classification R; 111 minutes
In its neediness to be liked, the new Shaft – the third of five films in the series to be titled, simply, Shaft – says everything and nothing. It’s not even a matter of the film being incoherent or entertaining competing ideas (about gun violence, generational divides, Islamophobia, toxic masculinity) simultaneously. It’s that it possesses absolutely no perspective whatsoever. (Opens June 14)
Men in Black: International
- Directed by F. Gary Gray
- Written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum
- Starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Liam Neeson
- Classification PG; 114 minutes
Whatever slivers of humour, fun and basic sense of wonder existed in director Barry Sonnenfeld’s first three MiB films – which diminished with every successive entry – are completely absent in Men in Black: International. Instead, new director F. Gary Gray takes the aesthetic template that Sonnenfeld established – slick, monochromatic set design contrasted against grotesque, splat-heavy creature effects – and scrubs it of anything remotely interesting. (Opens June 14)
The weekly film guide is compiled by Lori Fazari