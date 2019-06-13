 Skip to main content

Film Reviews New movies on Netflix and in theatres this week, including Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan doc, Mindy Kaling’s Late Night and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

New movies on Netflix and in theatres this week, including Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan doc, Mindy Kaling’s Late Night and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die

Start your weekend planning early with The Globe and Mail’s guide to every feature film arriving this weekend, from would-be blockbusters to under-the-radar indies

Lori Fazari
For Subscribers
Comments

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Netflix

  • Directed by Martin Scorsese
  • Classification: N/A; 142 minutes

rating

What was the Rolling Thunder Revue? For Bob Dylan obsessives, it was the musician’s legendary 1975-76 tour across the United States and Canada, which saw the troubadour take over intimate venues alongside famous friends such as Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell. The documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – arriving after all this time thanks to the largesse of Netflix – proves that the Rolling Thunder Revue was much more than just a loose scattering of concerts. It was a moment for Dylan, a moment for popular music, a moment for artistic ambition. (Now streaming on Netflix)

The Dead Don’t Die

Open this photo in gallery

Abbot Genser / Focus Features/Focus Features

  • Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch
  • Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny
  • Classification: R; 105 minutes

rating

Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die does not borrow from the mythos of living-dead movies so much as unfold across a cinematic scrapheap, where everything is a reference to something else: the existent canon of zombie movies, a given performer’s own career, the Wu-Tang Clan, the movie itself. It’s not about being “meta.” It’s about the “meta” being all there is. (Opens June 14)

There are No Fakes

Open this photo in gallery

Cave 7 Productions Inc.

  • Written and directed by Jamie Kastner
  • Classification N/A; 113 minutes

rating

In 2005, musician Kevin Hearn of the Barenaked Ladies bought a painting attributed to Ojibwe artist Norval Morrisseau. When professional curators pronounced it fake, he sued the dealer who sold it to him. The allegation of widespread Morriseau forgeries is still before the courts – Hearn initially lost and is appealing – but the new documentary There are No Fakes by filmmaker Jamie Kastner expands the story to uncover a shocking tale of counterfeit art, sexual abuse and colonialist exploitation. (Opens June 14 in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary)

Story continues below advertisement

Late Night

Open this photo in gallery

Emily Aragones/Courtesy of eOne

  • Directed by Nisha Ganatra
  • Written by Mindy Kaling
  • Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling and John Lithgow
  • Classification 14A
  • 102 minutes

rating

The best thing about Late Night, a new comedy about modern office life, is that it could be set in almost any workplace and still feel mostly sharp and entirely necessary. The worst thing about Late Night is that it’s set in the world of late-night television. In writer Mindy Kaling and director Nisha Ganatra’s bid to have their story of sexism and toxic ambition feel universal, they have made it frustratingly small. (Opens June 14)

Watergate

Open this photo in gallery

Jack Kightlinger/Courtesy of GAT.

  • Written and directed by Charles Ferguson
  • Starring Douglas Hodge, Elliot Levey and Will Keen
  • Classification N/A
  • 260 minutes

rating

Most of the material in Charles Ferguson’s new four-hour-plus documentary Watergate is rehashed and revelation-less, while the parts that don’t feel familiar – such as recurring reenactments starring character actor Douglas Hodge as Tricky Dick – come off as just-this-side-of-silly. (Screens in two parts starting June 14 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto)

Shaft

Open this photo in gallery

Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros.

  • Directed by Tim Story
  • Written by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow
  • Classification R; 111 minutes

rating

In its neediness to be liked, the new Shaft – the third of five films in the series to be titled, simply, Shaft – says everything and nothing. It’s not even a matter of the film being incoherent or entertaining competing ideas (about gun violence, generational divides, Islamophobia, toxic masculinity) simultaneously. It’s that it possesses absolutely no perspective whatsoever. (Opens June 14)

Men in Black: International

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

  • Directed by F. Gary Gray
  • Written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum
  • Starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Liam Neeson
  • Classification PG; 114 minutes

rating

Whatever slivers of humour, fun and basic sense of wonder existed in director Barry Sonnenfeld’s first three MiB films – which diminished with every successive entry – are completely absent in Men in Black: International. Instead, new director F. Gary Gray takes the aesthetic template that Sonnenfeld established – slick, monochromatic set design contrasted against grotesque, splat-heavy creature effects – and scrubs it of anything remotely interesting. (Opens June 14)

(Return to top)

The weekly film guide is compiled by Lori Fazari

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.