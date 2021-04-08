 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

New thriller Held is a #MeToo film that relies on twists instead of tact

Anna Stafford
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jill Awbrey stars in Held.

Courtesy of Magnet Releasing

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Held
  • Directed by Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing
  • Written by Jill Awbrey
  • Starring Jill Awbrey and Bart Johnson
  • Classification R; 94 minutes

Held, a #MeToo-inspired horror film, opens with two scenes that quickly establish the story’s focus on gendered violence: the first depicting sexual assault, the next featuring a cab driver with prying questions.

Emma (Jill Awbrey), a middle-aged white woman, is going to a vacation home where her husband, Henry (Bart Johnson), will meet her later that day for anniversary celebrations. As the cab driver drops Emma off with a more-than-lingering handshake and she settles into the new house (and jumps at the odd sudden noise), co-directors Chris Lofing and Travis Cluff set the stage for a dark, twisty exploration of misogyny.

Story continues below advertisement

Emma and Henry’s getaway takes a turn when a mysterious, deep and clichéd robotic voice takes over their home’s security system, essentially holding them hostage and forcing the pair into traditional gender roles.

Open this photo in gallery

Held tells the story of a couple held hostage by a robotic alarm system in a vacation home.

Courtesy of Magnet Releasing

Awbrey and Johnson carry the film well as the only two major characters on screen. Their relationship seems layered and complex but leaves enough to the imagination. Lofing and Cluff, meanwhile, direct most of their energy toward set design. The vacation property reflects the conceit of a contemporary couple forced to act like they’re in the 1950s; it is a modern home equipped with an advanced alarm system, but with appliances and decor (including a rotary telephone) that echo a bygone era.

The voice commanding Emma and Henry comes off as less frightening and more bizarre, particularly because its commands tend to be stereotypically sexist in an on-the-nose sort of way. Emma, for instance, has to cook Henry dinner, while Henry has to open the door for Emma. As we get used to the voice, the suspense wears off – despite a late-film twist that reveals their situation to be more sinister than we thought.

The influence of Jordan Peele’s Get Out on Held is clear; the film is scary not in its extraordinary imaginings but in the mundane familiarity that underpins those imaginings. The twist sells that idea in the end, but everything up to that point falls a little flat.

Held is available on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes and Rogers On Demand, starting April 9

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies