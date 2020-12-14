 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

No, you’re not reliving the same day over and over: Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs is finally coming to Canada

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in Palm Springs, now streaming in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

  • Palm Springs
  • Directed by Max Barbakow
  • Written by Andy Siara
  • Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons
  • Classification R; 90 minutes

rating

3 out of 4 stars


What if you were stuck living the same day over and over, with no end in sight? I guess many of us don’t have to resort to such fantastical thinking at the moment. Which makes the prospect of watching Palm Springs, in which Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti struggle to endure such a conundrum not exactly an enticing 2020 prospect. But here me out: this movie, unlike this day or the next, is different.

At the beginning of director Max Barbakow’s feature-length debut, finally available in Canada months after debuting on Hulu stateside, Nyles (Samberg) is enjoying a life of leisure: swimming and drinking and drugging and generally making a fool of himself while attending a destination wedding. Nyles is so carefree that you might think he’s living like he doesn’t give a dang, which is true, because at the end of each night, he’s chucked back to the beginning. And soon enough, depressed sister-of-the-bride Sarah (Milioti) is sucked into the shenanigans, too.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, so familiar; the time-loop conceit may have originated with Harold Ramis’s 1993 existential comedy Groundhog Day, but it’s been riffed on enough times since (Edge of Tomorrow, Source Code, Happy Death Day, Love Wedding Repeat) to seem like the cursed product of its own meta-joke. And while Barbakow and writer Andy Siara don’t exactly reinvent the ever-spinning wheel here, they do add enough of a winsome, layered charm that Palm Springs feels like a vacation you actually might want to extend forevermore.

A large part of the film’s appeal, though, is courtesy of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Samberg and How I Met Your Mother’s Milioti, two small-screen comedy stars who level up with big-screen-sized chemistry. As Nyles and Sarah adjust to a life where consequences no longer exist, the two performers make you believe that, actually, everything the two characters do matters. Oh, and they’ll actually make the concept of a goat sacrifice seem like a good idea. Trust me. Or don’t. You can always change your mind tomorrow.

Palm Springs is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Dec. 18

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies