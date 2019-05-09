 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Olivier Assayas’s witty, very French drama Non-Fiction is the cinematic equivalent of an old man yelling at clouds

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Olivier Assayas’s witty, very French drama Non-Fiction is the cinematic equivalent of an old man yelling at clouds

Barry Hertz
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet in Non-Fiction.

Courtesy of TIFF

  • Non-Fiction
  • Written and directed by Olivier Assayas
  • Starring Guillaume Canet, Vincent Macaigne and Juliette Binoche
  • Classification R
  • 108 minutes

rating

Olivier Assayas’s work often arrives with a challenge.

The French auteur’s fantastic miniseries Carlos, for example, asked audiences to identify with a terrorist. His recent pair of Kristen Stewart-starring dramas Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper dared us to engage with genre in exciting and uncategorizable ways. But Assayas’s latest film, Non-Fiction, puts forward a different kind of demand upon its viewer: What year, exactly, are we supposed to believe that this film takes place?

Story continues below advertisement

From the sight of smartphones and an extended joke about Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we’re meant to assume “now.” Yet Non-Fiction’s characters spend most of the film fretting about the online world, especially “blogs” and “e-books,” as if they were radically new inventions and not concepts that are roughly two decades old. Perhaps this naive tech-phobia can be chalked up to Assayas’s own aversion to the online world – he proudly doesn’t engage on social media – but the trickle-down effect into the film is slightly embarrassing.

Non-Fiction’s upper-class Parisian characters – including Guillaume Canet’s book publisher, Juliette Binoche’s television actress and Vincent Macaigne’s shaggy novelist – are interesting and layered and capable of spouting some very funny (and very French) dialogue. But Assayas mostly uses them as mouthpieces for his own bubble-wrapped worldview, one which posits that France’s high culture is being plundered raw by the online masses. It is a sadly out-of-touch tactic that recalls an old man yelling at the clouds (or, more accurately, cloud computing).

Non-Fiction opens May 10 at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter