 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Oz Perkins’s Gretel & Hansel is a surprisingly feminist take on the disturbing old fairy tale

Chandler Levack
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

This image released by Orion Pictures shows Sophia Lillis, left, and Sammy Leakey in a scene from Gretel & Hansel.

Patrick Redmond/The Associated Press

rating

Has the #MeToo movement gone so mainstream that male filmmakers are now injecting sexual harassment plot points into old Brothers Grimm properties?

Gretel & Hansel, a new remake of Hansel and Gretel (the title is backward as to bring its female protagonist to the foreground), begins with Gretel, played by a wonderfully subtle Sophia Lillis of the It franchise, pounding the pavement looking for work.

Story continues below advertisement

She and her younger brother, Hansel, have just been ousted from their home by their insane mother, who threatens to hack them into tiny little pieces if they stick around. So Gretel accepts a job interview with a perverse old man who needs a housekeeper. Leering at the teenage girl, he inquires if “her maidenhood is intact.”

This is the catalyst that ends up throwing two homeless children into the arms of an evil witch who wants to eat them for dinner. After what they’ve been through to just get that far, she’s honestly the nicest person in the movie.

The reverberations of trauma, and how women can come into their power in a world designed to cauterize their hearts, are the engines that drive this surprisingly feminist take on a disturbing fairy tale, penned by first-time feature writer Rob Hayes.

Open this photo in gallery

Gretel & Hansel depicts the reverberations of trauma, and how women can come into their power in a world designed to cauterize their hearts.

Patrick Redmond/The Associated Press

Though it’s far too common these days for struggling male screenwriters to tack on a female psychology to well-trod IP in exchange for a green light from producers, everything about Gretel & Hansel is weirder, smarter and way more cinematic than I’d expected, thanks to some fascinating movie choices made by director Oz Perkins.

A stone-cold weirdo who started acting first (he has a memorable bit role in Legally Blonde), Perkins is the son of the legendary actor Anthony Perkins and he makes the kinds of films I imagine Norman Bates would stream on Netflix. His last two sinister tales, The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, created memorably tense environments in which young women unravel at the hands of supernatural brutality.

With Gretel, Perkins doesn’t provide the audience with bread crumbs (proverbial, or otherwise) in his undertaking of a well-loved fable. All his choices are the work of an auteur, doing whatever he wants. There’s no gingerbread house here, just a stern neon-lit cabin in the woods.

The witch looks like a lady you’d meet at an Amish sewing circle. There’s a trippy drug sequence in the forest where the two starving children accidentally ingest magic mushrooms, and a heartbreaking encounter with a young priest that’s something out of First Reformed. Once they meet the witch (played by Star Trek’s Alice Krige, skilfully handling her tricky scenes without ever overplaying them), the movie evolves in a tense, theatrical three-hander.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Alice Krige, seen here, plays the witch, who looks like a lady you’d meet at an Amish sewing circle.

Patrick Redmond/The Associated Press

As Gretel, our new psychologically-plausible female heroine, Lillis offers a master-class in restraint. Perkins lives to sculpt the proud jut of her jaw with Barry Lyndon candlelight. She holds back and she listens, even when she wants to cry, as intense interactions with the witch turn into dreams within dreams within dreams (Gretel & Hansel is also kind of like Inception) that reveals the true nature of both women’s personal pain.

Perkins’s rich cinematic mind imbues seemingly banal objects with horror as Gretel pieces together why this strange, older woman won’t stop plying her and her brother with gourmet meals.

We all know the horrifying revelation of Hansel and Gretel but even my cynical screenwriter’s brain admits that foregrounding the tale as Gretel’s coming-of-age story makes it relevant again. Everything about this high-concept movie feels like a male screenwriter’s third-best idea at a Hollywood pitch meeting; I can’t believe all the ways Perkins elevates it into art.

Gretel & Hansel opens on Jan. 31 in Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies