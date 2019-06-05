- Mouthpiece
- Directed by: Patricia Rozema
- Written by: Amy Nostbakken, Norah Sadava and Patricia Rozema
- Starring: Amy Nostbakken, Norah Sadava and Maev Beaty
- Classification: 14A; 91 minutes
When critics complain that Canadian cinema is too focused on small-scale, interior stories with little plot, they’re likely thinking of films such as Mouthpiece, which could hardly be more interior: an adaptation of an acclaimed experimental theatre piece in which two actors (Amy Nostbakken and Norah Sadava) play different halves of a woman’s mind as she tries to write a eulogy for her mother.
Director Patricia Rozema has opened up the action – the women (er, woman) now ramble(s) around downtown Toronto, a gloriously lit metropolis pulsing with life – and brought the mother into the picture, played in honey-toned flashbacks by the luminous Maev Beaty. So, sure, very little happens: Cassandra searches for a dress, chooses flowers and a casket, and struggles to find the appropriate words with which to pay tribute to a complicated woman born into a world of limits. But in revealing Cassandra’s interior life, Rozema lays bare the modern female condition in an epic battle that is by turns lacerating, soothing and heartbreaking.
