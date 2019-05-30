 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Photograph shoots for poignant sadness rather than cheap romcom zaniness

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Photograph shoots for poignant sadness rather than cheap romcom zaniness

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A struggling Mumbai street photographer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui, left) pressured to marry by his grandmother convinces a shy stranger (Sanya Malhotra) to pose as his fiancée during a family visit.

Joe D’Souza/Courtesy of Amazon Studios / Mongrel Media

  • Photograph
  • Directed and written by: Ritesh Batra
  • Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra and Farrukh Jaffar
  • Classification: PG; 110 minutes

rating

Open this photo in gallery

Despite vast cultural differences, the pair develops a surprising connection that challenges their worldviews.

Joe D’Souza/Courtesy of Amazon Studios / Mongrel Media

After making two English-language features (including Our Souls at Night with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda), the writer-director Ritesh Batra makes a tender-hearted return to India. The Mumbai-set Photograph is a gentle romance cleverly told, and not without humour.

Rafi (played by Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a stoic tourist-trap photographer whose bachelorhood is of great concern to friends, relatives and random cab drivers. The word literally on the street is that Raffi’s grandmother has vowed to stop taking her medicine until he finds a wife. When she comes to visit him, he comes up with a fake girlfriend (Miloni, a shy stranger) to keep the old woman at bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Rafi is without joy. Miloni longs for the slow life of a villager.

Joe D’Souza/Courtesy of Amazon Studios / Mongrel Media

It’s a premise as old as Green Card star Gérard Depardieu’s underwear, but this pretend-relationship story shoots for poignant sadness rather than cheap romcom zaniness. Working-class Rafi is joyless; middle-class accounting student Miloni longs for a villager’s slow-lane life. Will they stop living for other people? Will their love blossom? The graceful filmmaker Batra is in no rush to gives us clear clues. Like Polaroids and introverted people, Photograph takes its time developing.

Photograph opens on May 31 in Toronto and Vancouver; June 14, Montreal.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter