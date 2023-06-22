Polarized

Written and directed by Shamim Sarif

Shamim Sarif Starring Holly Deveaux and Maxine Denis

Holly Deveaux and Maxine Denis Classification N/A; 104 minutes

N/A; 104 minutes Opens in select theatres June 24

Critic’s Pick

Set in a small Prairie farming town, Shamim Sarif’s new Canadian drama Polarized takes a close look at issues of race, sexuality and religion and the way they intersect, making for a thoughtful film about the way familial and cultural expectations can hurt the ones we love.

After her family’s farm is shuttered, aspiring singer-songwriter Lisa (Holly Deveaux) finds work at a science-driven “vertical farm” owned by a Palestinian family, where she meets Dalia (Maxine Denis), her new boss. There, the two form a fast friendship which quickly blossoms into a profound albeit complicated love story: Dalia is set to marry her childhood sweetheart, while Lisa is grappling both with the impending death of her father and her family’s deep conservative leanings.

The Blackening tops our best movies of 2023 list

Inspired by Sarif’s own story with partner and producer Hanan Kattan, Polarized raises important questions about the limitations of seeing love through a binary lens, while challenging viewers to accept that even the sleepiest, most innocent-seeming towns can brim with racism and intolerance.

While more scenes between both leads would’ve added even more believability to their relationship, Polarized is a beautifully shot and powerfully acted film that serves as a testament to the freedom only authenticity can bring.

Special to The Globe and Mail