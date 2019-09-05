 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Ram Dass documentary Becoming Nobody will appeal to about that many people

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Ram Dass documentary Becoming Nobody will appeal to about that many people

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Becoming Nobody is a documentary by Jamie Catto about spiritual leader Ram Dass.

Michael Donnelly/Love Serve Remember Foundation

  • Becoming Nobody
  • Directed by Jamie Catto
  • Classification PG
  • 81 minutes

rating

When British filmmaker Jamie Catto began listening to the teachings of Ram Dass (known formerly as Dr. Richard Alpert, a prominent Harvard psychologist), he was compelled to meet the spiritual leader whose beliefs merged western and eastern philosophies. Enter: Becoming Nobody, a documentary by Catto that consists primarily of Ram Dass archival footage and a conversation between Catto and the man who helped shape him, 25 years after the two finally met.

Using Dass’s theory that one is only free once they become nobody, the film will undoubtedly resonate with anyone who exists on the same spiritual plane or hopes to transcend to it. However, for anyone who not only subscribes to a different realm of spirituality but shies away from it altogether (hello), Becoming Nobody will illuminate your inner cynic, especially since so much of what Dass teaches is borrowed so heavily from another culture. Which can make viewing the documentary a challenge: if you don’t subscribe to Dass and his beliefs in the same way Catto does (or wants you to), there will be an unbridgeable gap between yourself and the subject matter. Especially if you tend to keep your spiritual cards close to your chest, like some people I know (me).

Becoming Nobody opens Sept. 6 in Toronto and Vancouver

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter