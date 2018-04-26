Review: A Swingers Weekend is like an awkward porno, but without the pornography

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian indie film A Swingers Weekend follows three couples in varying stages of fulfillment and openness getting together for some partner swapping and uncomfortable next mornings. Courtesy of Savoy Entertainment / GAT

Title: A Swingers Weekend

Directed by: Jon E. Cohen

Written by: Jon E. Cohen and Nicola Sammeroff

Starring: Mia Kirshner, Randal Edwards, Erin Karpluk, Erin Agostino, Jonas Chernick, Michael Xavier

Classification: 14A; 93 minutes

Do couples swing? Or are there just some films about it – films that don’t actually have much to do with the culture of “swinging”? Rather, the Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice genre is more about honesty, and how a sudden rush of truth can either be refreshing or disastrous.

In the new so-so Canadian indie film A Swingers Weekend, it’s mostly just awkward. We have three couples in varying stages of fulfillment and openness getting together for some partner swapping and uncomfortable next mornings. Neither a comedy nor anything erotic, A Swingers Weekend is plagued by paper-thin characters and an unsurprising outcome. Really, it’s a porno film with better actors, less laughs and no naked people.

The guy played by Jonas Chernick (who has starred in My Awkward Sexual Adventure and How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town) asks his partner, “How did we get here?” It’s a good question for couples to ask themselves, but a bad one for a predictable film that probably could be watched backward with just as much enjoyment as watching it forward.