 Skip to main content

Review: Alpha is a clever buddy film – involving a wolf and a young man

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: Alpha is a clever buddy film – involving a wolf and a young man

Brad Wheeler

Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Keda in Alpha.

Alan Markfield/Columbia Pictures

  • Alpha
  • Written by: Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt
  • Directed by: Albert Hughes
  • Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Johannes Haukur Johannesson
  • Classification: PG
  • 97 minutes

rating

The history lesson has some cinematic pizzazz. The coming-of-(ice)-age survival story Alpha is a big-screen bison-killing epic set on the plains of Europe, 20,000 years ago. It’s about the origin of the dog, hence the name of the film. Kodi Smit-McPhee stars as a tribal leader’s son who isn’t the hunt-and-kill type. “He leads with his heart, not his spear,” his mother frets, speaking in the film’s primitive subtitled language. Indeed, the long-haired teen looks like he leads with a Yeats poem. For about five minutes, Alpha is literally a cliffhanger, with the novice hunter left for dead on a ledge. What follows is a rigidly standard buddy film, albeit one which involves a wolf and a young man sharing a meal of maggots and bonding over the tag-team killing of wild animals. There’s something delightfully clever in a narrative that is easily transferable to modern times. Speaking of which, seeing Alpha on as big and splashy a screen as possible is advisable, preferably with children who can handle occasional scenes of intense peril. It’s never too soon to teach them that it’s always been a dog-eat-dog world, even before there were dogs.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.