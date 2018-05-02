 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Bad Samaritan is a solid, popcorn-worthy thriller

Review: Bad Samaritan is a solid, popcorn-worthy thriller

Brad Wheeler

David Tennant starts creepy, gets psychotic and ends diabolical in Bad Samaritan.

Electric Entertainment

rating

  • Bad Samaritan
  • Directed by Dean Devlin
  • Written by Brandon Boyce
  • Starring Robert Sheehan, David Tennant
  • Classification 14A
  • 107 minutes

Story continues below advertisement

We never hear about the bad Samaritans, only the good ones. So give it up for director Dean Devlin, whose horror-thriller Bad Samaritan shines a light on the hood with a conscience.

He’s Sean Falco, a fledgling Portland, Ore., photographer and valet/burglar with an Irish accent that is magically delicious. Played by television actor Robert Sheehan, our bad good guy breaks into the home of a total jerk – rob him blind, he deserves it! – for a “perfect score” that is so big he’ll never need to pull another one (of course). But after discovering an imprisoned woman, he risks his own arrest by relentlessly reporting the situation to the authorities.

Robert Sheehan plays a valet/burglar in Bad Samaritan.

Electric Entertainment

The villain imprisoner is played by David Tennant, who starts creepy, gets psychotic and ends diabolical. A trust-fund scumbag traumatized by some sort of horse mishap as a child, his life mission is to break and train people in the way he failed with his boyhood pony. There’s not even the slightest attempt to present him as anything other than a monster.

A few plot contrivances aside, the unspectacular Bad Samaritan is tense and disturbing enough, and worth its weight in popcorn. You’ll never again trust a valet, but why would you anyway?

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.