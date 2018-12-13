Review: Blaze follows Ethan Hawke’s creativity-is-everything curiosity, and thank goodness for that

Blaze
Directed by Ethan Hawke
Written by Ethan Hawke and Sybil Rosen
Starring Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat and Charlie Sexton
Classification 14A; 129 minutes
Ethan Hawke is not a conventional filmmaker. This should come as little surprise for those who follow Hawke’s career in front of the camera, where he easily moves between projects mainstream (Juliet, Naked), experimental (Boyhood) and near-transcendent (First Reformed). His choices behind the lens are equally eclectic, the only constant being Hawke’s curiosity, which affixes itself to the struggles of the creative process (The Hottest State, Seymour: An Introduction).
With Blaze, his fourth directorial effort, Hawke continues to nurture both his pet obsession and aesthetic and narrative experimentation, to solid effect. A chronologically splintered look at the career (a loose word) of little-known country musician Blaze Foley, the film is a mostly welcome respite from the expectations and constraints of the typical biopic.
There’s no gently traditional arc, the characters are as messy as you or me, and much time is spent following Foley (musician and first-time actor Ben Dickey) as he drinks, fools around in bed with wife Sybil Rosen (Alia Shawkat, fantastic), and idly strums his guitar.
It’s not that Blaze lacks tension or focus – it’s simply that Hawke is more fascinated with passion than profile. And here, that’s more than enough.
Blaze opens Dec. 14.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.