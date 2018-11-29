Review: Clara is an out-of-focus melodrama that fails to connect the dots

Open this photo in gallery Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams star in Clara. Serendipity Point Films

Clara

Directed by: Akash Sherman

Akash Sherman Written by: Akash Sherman, James Ewasiuk

Akash Sherman, James Ewasiuk Starring: Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Ennis Esmer

Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Ennis Esmer Classification: PG/102 minutes

rating

I believe it was Stanley Kubrick or a Kennedy who once said, “We choose to make science fiction movies, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” True words, I think we can all agree. Case in point: Clara, a deeply earnest, stargazing drama about grief, cosmic spirituality and the intergalactic appeal of Bob Dylan music. Does it all come together? No, not even close, but not for lack of trying. Patrick J. Adams stars as a moody young astronomer obsessed with solving his deep hurt by discovering extraterrestrial life. Helping him is a seemingly heaven-sent assistant (played by Troian Bellisario) who is so mystical and magically empathetic as to be unreal. Something resembling romance happens, followed by outrageous melodrama. This is a film about finding connections, but writer-director Akash Sherman fails to match the existential dots. The well-acted Clara lacks clarity, and there’s nothing worse than an out-of-focus telescope.

Clara opens Nov. 30