Review: Clara is an out-of-focus melodrama that fails to connect the dots

Film Review

Review: Clara is an out-of-focus melodrama that fails to connect the dots

Brad Wheeler
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams star in Clara.

  • Clara
  • Directed by: Akash Sherman
  • Written by: Akash Sherman, James Ewasiuk
  • Starring: Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Ennis Esmer
  • Classification: PG/102 minutes

I believe it was Stanley Kubrick or a Kennedy who once said, “We choose to make science fiction movies, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” True words, I think we can all agree. Case in point: Clara, a deeply earnest, stargazing drama about grief, cosmic spirituality and the intergalactic appeal of Bob Dylan music. Does it all come together? No, not even close, but not for lack of trying. Patrick J. Adams stars as a moody young astronomer obsessed with solving his deep hurt by discovering extraterrestrial life. Helping him is a seemingly heaven-sent assistant (played by Troian Bellisario) who is so mystical and magically empathetic as to be unreal. Something resembling romance happens, followed by outrageous melodrama. This is a film about finding connections, but writer-director Akash Sherman fails to match the existential dots. The well-acted Clara lacks clarity, and there’s nothing worse than an out-of-focus telescope.

Clara opens Nov. 30

