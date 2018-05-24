 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Director Dominic Cooke delivers an assured debut in On Chesil Beach

Film Review

Review: Director Dominic Cooke delivers an assured debut in On Chesil Beach

Mark Medley
  • On Chesil Beach
  • Directed by Dominic Cooke
  • Written by Ian McEwan
  • Starring Saorise Ronan and Billy Howle
  • Classification 14A
  • 110 minutes

rating

Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle in On Chesil Beach.

Robert Viglasky

Story continues below advertisement

Edward and Florence, newly married and very much in love, arrive at a grand old inn on the Dorset coast for their honeymoon; they’ll leave with a very different understanding of who they are and what they actually want out of life. It’s a film about love and the way it sometimes fails, and one that explores the meaning, and necessity, of intimacy in all its forms.

Ian McEwan adapts his own novel – for my money his best book – and remains faithful to the text for the most part; the few divergences only make the romance that much more tragic. The lead actors are both marvellous; Saoirse Ronan (who, coincidentally, rose to prominence thanks to another McEwan adaptation, Atonement) plays the troubled violinist, Florence, while Dunkirk’s Billy Howle is the kind-yet-anger-prone historian Edward. Yet the film’s most impressive performance might come from director Dominic Cooke, who has delivered an assured, wistful debut.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.