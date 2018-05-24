Review: Director Dominic Cooke delivers an assured debut in On Chesil Beach

On Chesil Beach

Directed by Dominic Cooke

Dominic Cooke Written by Ian McEwan

Ian McEwan Starring Saorise Ronan and Billy Howle

Saorise Ronan and Billy Howle Classification 14A

14A 110 minutes

rating `

Open this photo in gallery Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle in On Chesil Beach. Robert Viglasky

Edward and Florence, newly married and very much in love, arrive at a grand old inn on the Dorset coast for their honeymoon; they’ll leave with a very different understanding of who they are and what they actually want out of life. It’s a film about love and the way it sometimes fails, and one that explores the meaning, and necessity, of intimacy in all its forms.

Ian McEwan adapts his own novel – for my money his best book – and remains faithful to the text for the most part; the few divergences only make the romance that much more tragic. The lead actors are both marvellous; Saoirse Ronan (who, coincidentally, rose to prominence thanks to another McEwan adaptation, Atonement) plays the troubled violinist, Florence, while Dunkirk’s Billy Howle is the kind-yet-anger-prone historian Edward. Yet the film’s most impressive performance might come from director Dominic Cooke, who has delivered an assured, wistful debut.