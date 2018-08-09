 Skip to main content

Review: Dog Days is packed with clichés, but satisfies on a sentimental level

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: Dog Days is packed with clichés, but satisfies on a sentimental level

Brad Wheeler

Adam Pally stars as Dax in Dog Days.

Jacob Yakob / LD Entertainment

  • Dog Days
  • Written by Elissa Matsueda, Erica Oyama
  • Directed by Ken Marino
  • Starring Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Tone Bell, Tig Notaro, Ron Cephas Jones
  • Classification PG
  • 113 minutes

rating

No clichés are avoided in the pleasant, if relentlessly adorable ensemble comedy Dog Days, in which no less than four pooches are featured before the opening credits are even finished rolling. Straight away a question is posed: “What is it about dogs that bring us such enjoyment?" Well, when was the last time your dog bit you? And when was last time life or another human took a chomp out of you? In Dog Days, the trying lives of a bunch of vanilla-flavoured Los Angeles dog owners are reflected in their hairy little friends. When a widower’s pug goes missing, for example, his lament for the absent dog represents the other hole in his life. So, in a story that is predictable, the metaphors are a little on the snout. And the best laughs don’t come from the main characters, but from bit players Tig Notaro (as the straight-faced pet psychiatrist) and Phoebe Neidhardt (as the effervescent, over-sharing television weather girl). Still, Dog Days, directed by actor Ken Marino, satisfies on a sentimental level, which is all that it ever was meant to do.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.