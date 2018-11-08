 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Review: Dolphin Man is a solid look at just what drives someone to break barriers

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: Dolphin Man is a solid look at just what drives someone to break barriers

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Dolphin Man

Directed by Lefteris Charitos

Classification: N/A; 80 minutes

Story continues below advertisement

rating

Open this photo in gallery

Jacques Mayol swimming with a dolphin in the dolphinarium of Marseille, 1977.

Bruno Rizzato

Listen, it’s been a rough week (or month, or year, or generation), so I think we all deserve to watch a movie about a man who helps a baby otter swim.

Okay, that’s not really the point of Lefteris Charitos’s new documentary, Dolphin Man, but it is a small slice of the delightful whimsy contained therein. Chronicling the life of Jacques Mayol, who in the late seventies became the first person to “free dive” beyond 100 metres, Dolphin Man is a perfectly solid look at just what drives someone to break barriers.

Mayol, who was immortalized in Luc Besson’s 1988 film The Big Blue (played by Jean-Marc Barr, who narrates Charitos’s doc), embraced Zen Buddhism to help him descend to levels of the ocean without the aid of an oxygen tank – feats most scientists predicted would be fatal. Mayol is most at home in the water, and among his beloved sea creatures (especially dolphins), so the man is not exactly easy to love on dry land – but Charitos balances out his prickly persona with genuine awe for his immense, if unusual, talents.

Pair Dolphin Man with this year’s other how-is-this-athletic-feat-possible doc Free Solo, and prepare to bask in the joy of people achieving their (quite crazy) dreams.

Dolphin Man opens Nov. 9 in Toronto

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019