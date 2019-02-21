Review: Germany’s Oscar contender Never Look Away does not warrant the advice of its title

Never Look Away
Written and directed by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Starring: Tom Schilling, Paula Beer and Sebastian Koch
Classification: R; 168 minutes
Inspired by the real painter Gerhard Richter, this fictional drama alternates between an East German artist struggling through the Cold War and a Nazi eugenicist hiding in plain sight. As a sensitive child, Kurt witnesses his eccentric young aunt shipped off to a Nazi hospital, never to be seen again. He grows up to become a frustrated socialist realist in East Germany and then a confused modernist in the West, while discovering that his father-in-law has a hidden Nazi past.
The film, Germany’s successful entry into the Academy Awards’ foreign-language category, covers 35 years of history yet doesn’t fully justify its three-hour length. Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, who won the foreign-language Oscar in 2006 for The Lives of Others, emphatically plays out every scene and often repeats himself. The link between the two plots relies on a melodramatic coincidence that he sets up and then oddly declines to exploit.
As Kurt finds his true art in the West, thanks to the help of a fictional version of Joseph Beuys, the film turns gripping, but it ultimately reduces art appreciation to the autobiographical.
Never Look Away opens Feb. 22 in Toronto and Vancouver
