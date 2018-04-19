Review: Kim Nguyen’s earnestness gets the better of him in Eye on Juliet

Open this photo in gallery Lina El Arabi in Eye On Juliet. Sebastien Raymond

rating `

Eye on Juliet

Written and directed by Kim Nguyen

by Kim Nguyen Starring Joe Cole and Lina El Arabi

Joe Cole and Lina El Arabi Rating 14A

14A 90 minutes

Story continues below advertisement

“Reach out and touch someone,” the long-distance telephone ads used to say.

But Gordon, a morose Detroiter trying to get over a bad breakup, knows technology has its limits. He spends his nights in a windowless office, monitoring video feeds beamed in from a collection of spider drones, crawling robotic devices that he operates as if in a real-life video game, that are guarding an oil pipeline outside a North African village.

During one shiftless shift, Gordon (Peaky Blinders’s baby-faced Joe Cole) eavesdrops on a lovers’ assignation amid the desert hills. Using the robot’s surveillance equipment and translation software, he realizes the couple are a modern-day Romeo and Juliet: Ayusha (Lina El Arabi, a veteran of another forced-marriage drama, A Wedding) has been promised by her parents to an older man. A true romantic in the swipe-right era of dating – albeit one with a creepy, voyeuristic bent – Gordon resolves to help them.

After the magical realism of his Arctic-set Two Lovers and a Bear and the Oscar-nominated child soldier drama Rebelle, Montreal-based writer-director Nguyen opts for a mildly ironic tack – all this communication technology, and we’re more disconnected than ever – but his earnestness gets the better of him. Like Gordon, he’s a romantic at heart. Though not as creepy, thank goodness.

Story continues below advertisement