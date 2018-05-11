 Skip to main content

Review: Melissa McCarthy wastes her talents with Life of the Party

Film Review

Review: Melissa McCarthy wastes her talents with Life of the Party

Brad Wheeler

Melissa McCarthy stars in Life of the Party.

Hopper Stone SMPSP/Warner Bros. Pictures

  • Life of the Party
  • Directed by: Ben Falcone
  • Written by: Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy
  • Starring: Melissa McCarthy
  • Classification: PG; 105 minutes

rating

More than once in the safe Hollywood comedy Life of the Party, star Melissa McCarthy proclaims she is “down to clown.” And isn’t that the truth. A truly gifted comedic actress, McCarthy is wasting her talents with this vanilla-flavoured story about a soon-to-be divorced mom heading back to university, where she shares friends with her undergrad daughter and seamlessly becomes what the film’s title says she is. Another comedy from McCarthy’s writer-director husband Ben Falcone, Life of the Party gets nothing more than a satisfactory grade. Funny-enough scenes move more or less randomly along, as a midlife crisis-ing mom transitions from frumpy to cool, while winning over the sorority set with her admirable unsinkability. She does tequila. She beds a boy. She aces her studies. The film’s mild source of tension (involving financial stress) is wonky and flies in the face of modern divorce laws. Mom needs a better lawyer; McCarthy needs a better agent. Shouldn’t she have graduated by now?

