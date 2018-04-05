 Skip to main content

Review: Miracle Season is a mediocre movie of straightforward sentimentalism

Brad Wheeler

Erin Moriarty as Kelley Fliehler and Helen Hunt as Kathy Bresnahan in Sean McNamara’s The Miracle Season.

Cate Cameron / LD Entertainment/LD Entertainment/Mirror release

  • The Miracle Season
  • Directed by Sean McNamara
  • Written by David Aaron Cohen and Elissa Matsueda
  • Starring Erin Moriarty, Helen Hunt and William Hurt
  • Classification PG
  • 99 minutes
  • Opening April 6

“You got this.”

“There’s been an accident.”

“We should just play, with joy.”

“I got you.”

The Miracle Season is a simple movie of straightforward sentimentalism and gung-ho, against-all-odds inspiration.

Based on a true story, the film stars Helen Hunt as the makeup-averse coach of a girls high school volleyball team in Iowa. After winning a state championship, the squad loses its perky star spike-setter in a scooter accident. The team is grief-stricken, and so is the girl’s father (William Hurt), who, two weeks after the funeral, loses his wife to cancer. Without its plucky best player, the dispirited team struggles with an inferior substitute (Erin Moriarty).

Will they rally around their socially awkward coach to repeat as state champions? Will the lead adult actors adapt to humdrum roles in a mediocre film?

“You got this, Hunt.” “I got you, Hurt.” Such inspiration.

