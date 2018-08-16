 Skip to main content

Review: Never Saw It Coming is trouble from the opening credits

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: Never Saw It Coming is trouble from the opening credits

Barry Hertz

NEVER SAW IT COMING (2018). L-R - Emily Hampshire as Keisha Ceylon and Eric Roberts as Wendell Garfield. Courtesy of Never Saw It Coming Productions Inc.

Never Saw It Coming Productions Inc.

  • Never Saw It Coming
  • Directed by: Gail Harvey
  • Written by: Linwood Barclay
  • Starring: Emily Hampshire, Eric Roberts, and Katie Boland
  • Classification: 14A; 83 minutes

rating

The trouble was clear from the beginning, when the name “Eric Roberts” appeared on-screen in the opening credits. It’s not as if Roberts is a bad actor, just a remarkably undiscriminating one, appearing in 74 projects last year alone. Sure, there was the possibility that Never Saw It Coming would be more along the lines of Roberts' high-water mark of Star 80 than, say, his appearance in last year’s Las Vegas Vietnam: The Movie (no, you’ve never seen it).

But the odds were not good – and sure enough, this small-scale Canadian thriller is just another entry in Roberts' ludicrously long C.V. Which is a shame, because there was potential in the source material, Linwood Barclay’s 2013 novel of the same name about a phony clairvoyant (Emily Hampshire) who gets mixed up in a real-deal murder.

The prolific (but not Eric Roberts-style prolific) Barclay can’t shift too much of the blame, though, given that he wrote the frequently cheesy adaptation himself. Perhaps director Gail Harvey is the true author of this misfortune, with its rushed scenes and staging that only highlights, rather than deflects, the film’s made-for-TV budget. Or the cast, who deliver their lines with little polish and even less sincerity. At least Roberts had the good fortune to have his character exit the film early. No doubt the man has better – or at least many other – things to do.

Story continues below advertisement

Never Saw It Coming opens Aug. 17 in Toronto

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.