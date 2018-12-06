Review: Searching for Ingmar Bergman has little room for error

Searching for Ingmar Bergman
Directed by Margarethe von Trotta
Classification N/A; 90 minutes
Even if you can somehow not name a single Ingmar Bergman film on the spot, you know his work. Images from The Seventh Seal, Wild Strawberries and the massive undertaking that is Scenes from a Marriage have seared themselves into the cultural consciousness and inspired generations of cinema’s brightest minds. (At the very least, you’ve seen Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey.) To mark the 100th anniversary of the Swedish filmmaker’s birth, German director Margarethe von Trotta (Vision, Hannah Arendt) has produced a documentary that is more analytical than biographical. Von Trotta, whose own work was much admired by Bergman, doesn’t feel the need to detail every step of Bergman’s life and career, but instead focuses on key moments and films and then lovingly dissects them with fellow admirers. Olivier Assayas, Ruben Ostlund, Mia Hansen-Love and Liv Ullmann are a few of the European filmmakers who eagerly take part in helping von Trotta define Bergman’s legacy, even if no one can quite come to a consensus – which is part of the film’s considerable charm. Although von Trotta skips around Bergman’s filmography a bit haphazardly, and touches upon his romantic proclivities in a frustratingly brief manner, there’s little room to go wrong when a film is seemingly 50 per cent composed of Bergman’s own footage.
Searching for Ingmar Bergman opens Dec. 7 in Toronto.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.