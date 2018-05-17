Review: Show Dogs is a semi-adorable family comedy with a good message for the kids

- Show Dogs
- Written by: Max Botkin, Marc Hyman
- Directed by: Raja Gosnell
- Starring: Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, voice of Chris (Ludacris) Bridges
- Classification: G; 90 minutes
Though it is one of pop culture’s most enduring questions, “Who let the dogs out?” is less important a mystery as “Why let the dogs out?” Starring Will Arnett as an FBI agent who forms an uneasy partnership with a salty Rottweiler who prefers to take bites out of crime on his own, Show Dogs is one more semi-adorable family comedy with a canine lead. The plot involves an animal-smuggling ring (the baby panda is so cute I can’t even …) and a snooty show-dog showdown. We watch as a loner – lone-woof? – police pooch gradually learns to accept the love, help and companionship of others. It’s a good message for the kids, from a film that also reinforces a less commendable life lesson: That the bad guys are the ones with the foreign accents. Grown-ups will find it painful to watch a clearly embarrassed Arnett go through the motions, muttering his lines as he internally wonders why he never became the next Kevin Costner.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.