Review: Show Dogs is a semi-adorable family comedy with a good message for the kids

Open this photo in gallery Max (Ludacris) and Frank (Will Arnett) in Show Dogs. Adrian Rogers/Entertainment One

Show Dogs

Written by: Max Botkin, Marc Hyman

Max Botkin, Marc Hyman Directed by: Raja Gosnell

Raja Gosnell Starring: Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, voice of Chris (Ludacris) Bridges

Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, voice of Chris (Ludacris) Bridges Classification: G; 90 minutes

rating

Story continues below advertisement

Though it is one of pop culture’s most enduring questions, “Who let the dogs out?” is less important a mystery as “Why let the dogs out?” Starring Will Arnett as an FBI agent who forms an uneasy partnership with a salty Rottweiler who prefers to take bites out of crime on his own, Show Dogs is one more semi-adorable family comedy with a canine lead. The plot involves an animal-smuggling ring (the baby panda is so cute I can’t even …) and a snooty show-dog showdown. We watch as a loner – lone-woof? – police pooch gradually learns to accept the love, help and companionship of others. It’s a good message for the kids, from a film that also reinforces a less commendable life lesson: That the bad guys are the ones with the foreign accents. Grown-ups will find it painful to watch a clearly embarrassed Arnett go through the motions, muttering his lines as he internally wonders why he never became the next Kevin Costner.