Review: Super Troopers 2 is an aggressively immature farce

Open this photo in gallery Kevin Heffernan, Jay Chandrasekhar, Erik Stolhanske, Paul Soter and Steve Lemme in Super Troopers 2. Jon Pack/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

rating

Super Troopers 2

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar

Jay Chandrasekhar Written by Broken Lizard

Broken Lizard Starring Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan

Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan Classification 14A

14A 100 minutes

Opening April 20

Story continues below advertisement

The monkeys in the typing room still haven’t produced their novel, but they’ve apparently come up with a film script while we wait. The result isn’t worthy of being shot with a rectal scope.

Coming soon to a screen in hell’s multiplex is Super Troopers 2, a sequel that sets back Canadian-American relations to an 1812 level and retroactively awards an Oscar to Porky’s II and a Pulitzer citation to 1995’s Canadian Bacon.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The crime-farce comedy brings back the wacky Vermont lawmen of the 2001 stoner cult-classic original. Here they mess with a trio of Mounties and other cardboard Canadian characters including Guy Le Franc, a cheesy border-town mayor and former hockey player played by Rob Lowe.

The low-jinks have to do with “passive smuggling” and a plan to annex part of Quebec, with dumb wisecracks and insults about shaved testicles and the metric system ensuing relentlessly. Who knew “caulk” was such a fun thing to say? (My 12-year-old nephew, that’s who.)

Awash with cartoonish visions of Canada and an assaultive level of immaturity, Super Troopers 2 needs to be turned away at the border.