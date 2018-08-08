 Skip to main content

Review: The Crescent is a haunting tale of mourning and loss

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: The Crescent is a haunting tale of mourning and loss

Barry Hertz

At a remote beach house, a single mother struggles to keep her infant son safe from the influence of an otherworldly presence in The Crescent.

Courtesy of GAT

  • The Crescent
  • Directed by Seth A. Smith
  • Written by Darcy Spidle
  • Starring Danika Vandersteen and Woodrow Graves
  • Classification 14A; 99 minutes

rating

Horror films are a natural home for themes of mourning and loss – what better way to explore finality then by facing the existential dread head-on? The bond between genre and subject has a long history – from Dracula to the Babadook, before pop culture turned the latter into a meme – but the meshing is given a hypnotising new spin in Seth A. Smith’s The Crescent.

Taking full advantage of Nova Scotia’s haunting grey shores, the film is set at a remote beach house where widow Beth (first-time performer Danika Vandersteen) and her two-year-old son Lowen (Woodrow Graves, the real-life son of Smith and partner/producer Nancy Urich) retreat to deal with the death of their husband and father, respectively.

A creeping atmosphere sets in almost immediately, gripping the screen tight until the final image, which can either be read as subtly hopeful or despairingly eerie. Smith’s hallucinatory aesthetic – God bless whoever invented the art form of paint marbling, used to magnificent effect here – and Vandersteen’s and Graves’s natural bond form a unique marriage of the surreal and the grounded.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.