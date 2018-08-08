Review: The Crescent is a haunting tale of mourning and loss

Open this photo in gallery At a remote beach house, a single mother struggles to keep her infant son safe from the influence of an otherworldly presence in The Crescent. Courtesy of GAT

The Crescent

Directed by Seth A. Smith

Seth A. Smith Written by Darcy Spidle

Darcy Spidle Starring Danika Vandersteen and Woodrow Graves

Danika Vandersteen and Woodrow Graves Classification 14A; 99 minutes

rating `

Horror films are a natural home for themes of mourning and loss – what better way to explore finality then by facing the existential dread head-on? The bond between genre and subject has a long history – from Dracula to the Babadook, before pop culture turned the latter into a meme – but the meshing is given a hypnotising new spin in Seth A. Smith’s The Crescent.

Taking full advantage of Nova Scotia’s haunting grey shores, the film is set at a remote beach house where widow Beth (first-time performer Danika Vandersteen) and her two-year-old son Lowen (Woodrow Graves, the real-life son of Smith and partner/producer Nancy Urich) retreat to deal with the death of their husband and father, respectively.

A creeping atmosphere sets in almost immediately, gripping the screen tight until the final image, which can either be read as subtly hopeful or despairingly eerie. Smith’s hallucinatory aesthetic – God bless whoever invented the art form of paint marbling, used to magnificent effect here – and Vandersteen’s and Graves’s natural bond form a unique marriage of the surreal and the grounded.