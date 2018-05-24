 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: The Gospel According to André digs beneath Talley’s carefully curated image

Film Review

Review: The Gospel According to André digs beneath Talley’s carefully curated image

Nathalie Atkinson
Special to The Globe and Mail
  • The Gospel According to André
  • Directed by Kate Novack
  • Classification 14A
  • 94 minutes

rating

Story continues below advertisement

André Leon Talley.

1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right/TIFF

At one point in the new documentary The Gospel According to André, fashion journalist André Leon Talley notices that his high-school yearbook hobby is listed as “skiing” – a fabrication he now laughingly admits he made in order to seem “grand and rich and cultured.”

Several other people in Kate Novack’s documentary readily agree that much of fashion is about self-presentation, artifice and heightened reality. But as an outsider, the director isn’t awed by this sort of industry glamour pose (or cowed by its cliquishness), and in parts of The Gospel According to André, she manages to peel away the carefully curated image to reveal what it was like for Talley growing up a fashion-interested, francophile, gay black man in North Carolina during times of racial segregation, let alone ascending to the top of the fashion ranks.

Talley, however, doesn’t see himself as a vocal political agitator, and Novack seems to have to tread lightly around him. It’s left to interviewees such as academics, Fran Lebowitz and Whoopi Goldberg to weigh in. They’re all well-chosen to represent the texture of Talley’s life outside the oft-covered world of Vogue – though a visit to former model Isabella Rossellini at her farm, where the pair chat about art and glamour while she massages her pigs, is refreshingly incongruous.

The film’s most insightful moments come when the documentary reconnects Talley with his past as they revisit his hometown and oldest friends, tracking down a long-lost first fashion muse and a former teacher, or plumb Talley’s extensive magazine archives and discuss the ongoing battle for greater racial diversity, inclusion and representation.

At least his legacy on those pages speaks for itself.

Story continues below advertisement

The Gospel According to André opens May 25 in Toronto and Vancouver.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.