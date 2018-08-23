Review: The Happytime Murders is beyond feeble, in more ways than one

Open this photo in gallery The Happytime Murders -- Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders (2018). Courtesy of STX Entertainment Hopper Stone/Courtesy of STX Entertainment

The Happytime Murders

Directed by: Brian Henson

Brian Henson Written by: Todd Berger

Todd Berger Starring: Melissa McCarthy and the voice of Bill Barretta

Melissa McCarthy and the voice of Bill Barretta Classification: 18A

18A 91 minutes

On this, the second-last weekend of the summer-movie season, when multiplexes are choked with the cinematic equivalent of driftwood, let’s pause and give thanks. God bless, for instance, the dazed studio executive who finally caught up with Peter Jackson’s deliriously vulgar 1989 Muppet-skewing comedy Meet the Feebles and declared, “Hey, let’s do exactly that ... but worse!” And praise be to the wise soul who decided that this facsimile should be grafted on top of a murder-mystery plot whose twists are as soft as the felt of its puppet cops, killers, strippers and junkies. And true appreciation must be paid to Melissa McCarthy, who does a so-very-loud version of her usual shtick – foul-mouthed wrecking-ball – to keep audiences awake when director Brian Henson (yes, son of Muppet creator Jim) resorts to having his puppets drop F-bombs instead of delivering actual jokes. But final thanks must go to the underpaid puppeteers who crouched, ducked and manoeuvred all over Happytime’s set, only for their physical labour to be used in service of a Sesame Street-meets-Bright mess. You really have to hand it to them.