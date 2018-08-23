Review: The Happytime Murders is beyond feeble, in more ways than one

- The Happytime Murders
- Directed by: Brian Henson
- Written by: Todd Berger
- Starring: Melissa McCarthy and the voice of Bill Barretta
- Classification: 18A
- 91 minutes
On this, the second-last weekend of the summer-movie season, when multiplexes are choked with the cinematic equivalent of driftwood, let’s pause and give thanks. God bless, for instance, the dazed studio executive who finally caught up with Peter Jackson’s deliriously vulgar 1989 Muppet-skewing comedy Meet the Feebles and declared, “Hey, let’s do exactly that ... but worse!” And praise be to the wise soul who decided that this facsimile should be grafted on top of a murder-mystery plot whose twists are as soft as the felt of its puppet cops, killers, strippers and junkies. And true appreciation must be paid to Melissa McCarthy, who does a so-very-loud version of her usual shtick – foul-mouthed wrecking-ball – to keep audiences awake when director Brian Henson (yes, son of Muppet creator Jim) resorts to having his puppets drop F-bombs instead of delivering actual jokes. But final thanks must go to the underpaid puppeteers who crouched, ducked and manoeuvred all over Happytime’s set, only for their physical labour to be used in service of a Sesame Street-meets-Bright mess. You really have to hand it to them.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.