 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Review: The Quake is a doozy of an after-shock to 2015′s surprise hit The Wave

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: The Quake is a doozy of an after-shock to 2015′s surprise hit The Wave

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Kristoffer Joner stars as Kristian in The Quake.

Mongrel Media

The Quake (Skjelvet)

Directed by John Andreas Andersen

Written by John Kare Raake, Harald Rosenlow-Eeg

Story continues below advertisement

Starring Kristoffer Joner, Edith Haagenrud-Sande, Ane Dahl Torp, Jonas Hoff Oftebro

Classification 14A; 106 minutes

rating

Early in The Quake, a geologist cautions that we can’t live in fear and that we can’t give in to nature. “We are in the midst of it,” he says, stoically.

That’s hardly a catchy tag line or pithy comic quip for a disaster film. But, then, The Quake isn’t your standard catastrophe drama, even if it does leave viewers shaking in their boots. Directed by first-timer John Andreas Andersen, this tightrope-tense Norwegian thriller is the subtitled sequel to 2015’s The Wave, an excellent tsunami suspense feature worth catching.

Kristoffer Joner, who saved lives as the whistle-blowing geologist hero in The Wave, is back, but traumatized by the tragedy. So much so that he’s estranged from his family. The domestic situation adds an honest dose of humanity to a disaster genre that tends to favour special effects over poignancy. And let’s be clear, the skyscraper special effects, elevator-shaft cinematography and bone-shaking audio of this earthquake epic are first-rate.

Female characters are strong: In an Oslo falling apart, they keep it together. Director Andersen’s pacing is dynamic, allowing white-knuckled viewers to catch their breaths before he takes it away again. This isn’t a sequel, it’s an after-shock – and a doozy at that.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Edith Haagenrud-Sande as Julia in The Quake.

Mongrel Media

The Quake opens Dec. 14 in Toronto

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers