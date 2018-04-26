 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: The Rider is a film meant to break your heart

Review: The Rider is a film meant to break your heart

Chandler Levack
Special to The Globe and Mail

Brady Jandreu as Brady Blackburn in The Rider.

Sony Pictures Classics

rating

  • The Rider
  • Written and directed by: Chloé Zhao
  • Starring: Brady Jandreau
  • Classification 14A
  • 104 minutes

Whether it’s riding a wild stallion or outgrowing a relationship, the feeling of abandoning the very thing that used to define you is bittersweet. Chloé Zhao’s The Rider concerns the plight of Brady Blackburn (first-time performer Brady Jandreau), a young cowboy who is forced to let go of his rodeo-riding dream after a near-fatal head injury.

Jandreau, acting opposite his real-life family members and friends, disappears into a role largely based on his own experiences, oozing empathy from his pores. The beautiful cinematography captures the story in striking, magic-hour landscapes and vistas of South Dakota. Armed with an intimate tale and the true grit of Jandreau’s teeth, The Rider is the best film about searching for a new identity in the wreckage of the American dream since Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker (2008). It is here to break your heart.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.