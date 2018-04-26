Review: The Rider is a film meant to break your heart

Open this photo in gallery Brady Jandreu as Brady Blackburn in The Rider. Sony Pictures Classics

rating

The Rider

Written and directed by: Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao Starring: Brady Jandreau

Brady Jandreau Classification 14A

104 minutes

Whether it’s riding a wild stallion or outgrowing a relationship, the feeling of abandoning the very thing that used to define you is bittersweet. Chloé Zhao’s The Rider concerns the plight of Brady Blackburn (first-time performer Brady Jandreau), a young cowboy who is forced to let go of his rodeo-riding dream after a near-fatal head injury.

Jandreau, acting opposite his real-life family members and friends, disappears into a role largely based on his own experiences, oozing empathy from his pores. The beautiful cinematography captures the story in striking, magic-hour landscapes and vistas of South Dakota. Armed with an intimate tale and the true grit of Jandreau’s teeth, The Rider is the best film about searching for a new identity in the wreckage of the American dream since Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker (2008). It is here to break your heart.