Review: The Seagull excels as a film but leaves much to be desired as a spoken drama

- The Seagull
- Directed by: Michael Mayer
- Written by: Stephen Karam
- Starring: Annette Bening, Elisabeth Moss and Corey Stoll
- Classification: PG; 98 minutes
Eschewing any clever contemporary update, director Michael Mayer offers an old-school but highly cinematic version of the Anton Chekhov play about a group of actors, writers and hangers-on unhappily gathered in a country house. As film, the results are often fabulous. They begin with a deft use of flashback from the action’s dark conclusion; they continue with wonderfully detailed and lively camera work that catches the sparkle in Annette Bening’s eye as she plays the actress Irina dominating her many dependants, and follows the seduction of the ingénue Nina (Saoirse Ronan) as it moves out onto a rowboat in the middle of a lake. As spoken drama, however, the piece is not entirely successful: The script by Stephen Karam recalls traditional British translations and, despite many excellent moments, the all-star cast can’t always banish a certain old-fashioned staginess. Billy Howle, in particular, has difficulty making the unhappy Konstantin’s melodramatic lines and heavily symbolic actions seem youthfully earnest rather than stilted. But then, who has ever seen a Seagull where that damned bird did not drop with a thud?
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.