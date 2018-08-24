Review: What Keeps You Alive is more than just a thriller

Open this photo in gallery Brittany Allen and Hannah Emily Anderson in What Keeps You Alive. Courtesy of IFC Midnight

What Keeps You Alive

Written by: Colin Minihan

Colin Minihan Directed by: Colin Minihan

Colin Minihan Starring: Brittany Allen, Hannah Emily Anderson

Brittany Allen, Hannah Emily Anderson Classification: 14A

14A 99 minutes

Happy anniversary? More like, slashy anniversary. A weekend at the cottage for Jackie and Jules takes a turn for the terrifying in What Keeps You Alive, a dark, visually appealing and occasionally implausible Canadian thriller from writer-director Colin Minihan and his actress-wife Brittany Allen. The latter co-stars as Jules, married for one year to Jackie, a woman with suspicious secrets and standout outdoorsy skills. Tension builds excellently as we get to know the same-sex couple. When things turn savage, the film that could have easily reduced itself to simple kill-or-be-killed suspense instead considers the psychological bewilderment of a person homicidally betrayed by a loved one. Also, a practical tip on the best way to clean blood off wooden surfaces is supplied, free of charge. The action is grim and not without gore. Heebies, jeebies and even willies will be left on theatre floors like so much stray popcorn and spilled soda. That being said, the victory of What Keeps You Alive is not its heart-thumping (and a little too long) second act, but the question of survival versus vengeance the film raises.