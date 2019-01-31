Review: Wonders of the Sea 3D is gorgeous, but nearly drowns in its narrative

Wonders of the Sea 3D
Directed by: Jean-Michel Cousteau, Jean-Jacques Mantello
Written by: Jean-Jacques Mantello, François Mantello, David Chocron
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Celine Cousteau, Fabien Cousteau
Classification: G; 83 minutes
A combination of state-of-the-art cinematography and old-fashioned documentary storytelling, this gorgeous film is 3D visually, but frustratingly two-dimensional otherwise.
Schoolchildren will appreciate the strange-looking sea-water creatures and the deep-water immersion. Adult viewers might get the bends getting up too fast after film’s rather dull 83 minutes.
The film features descendants of old aqua lung himself, Jacques Cousteau. They share narration with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who should never be described as the Austrian-American Attenborough. Still, he can deliver a line. The various Cousteaus, with their stiff, cute banter, are less capable. There is, however, much eye-popping beauty here. Coral reefs are explained, the octopuses are out of this world and the Christmas tree worms are aptly named.
But while the man-made threat to the ocean’s ecobalance is presented, director Jean-Michel Cousteau only meekly clangs the climate-change alarm bells. At one point Schwarzenegger grudgingly recites a Terminator catch phrase. He’ll be back, but will the disappearing sharks and reefs? No matter how many times this decidedly apolitical film tells us how resilient the ocean is, one wonders if the pollution, overfishing and acidification are irreversible.
Wonders of the Sea 3D opens Friday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.