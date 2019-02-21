 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Review: WWE production Fighting with My Family wrestles you into submission

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Review: WWE production Fighting with My Family wrestles you into submission

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Florence Pugh (left) stars as Saraya 'Paige' Bevis and Jack Lowden (right) stars as Zak Knight in Fighting with My Family.

Robert Viglasky/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Title: Fighting with My Family

Written and directed by: Stephen Merchant

Starring: Florence Pugh, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn

Story continues below advertisement

Classification: PG; 108 minutes

rating

Open this photo in gallery

Lena Headey, left, and Nick Frost, right, play Paige's beyond-the-mat parents.

Robert Viglasky/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Open this photo in gallery

The film's writer-director TK Merchant chronicles Paige's real-life story as a kid who moves from the no-tier circuit of Norwich to the bright lights of WrestleMania.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

As an inspirational underdog story, Fighting with My Family is a pleasant and passable enough affair, all heart and sweat, carried by a dogged lead performance from Florence Pugh. But as a branding exercise for World Wrestling Entertainment, the film is a jolt of corporate-synergy lightning, destined to inspire countless kids to chokehold their way to superstardom.

This doesn’t make writer-director Stephen Merchant’s film particularly cinematic or artistically ingenious, but it does highlight the British filmmaker’s surprising knack for disguising a crass commercial as just another crowd-pleasing family drama. (I admit, I did not see this project coming from Merchant, given his history on the ultra-cynical British version of The Office and HBO’s cringe-y Hello Ladies.) Whatever opinions you may have about the WWE – perhaps you think it’s sexist, or maybe you know how it can chew up the toughest of performers and spit them right back out – will be gently washed away as Merchant chronicles the real-life story of Saraya “Paige” Bevis (Pugh), a kid who moves from the no-tier circuit of Norwich to the bright lights of WrestleMania.

There are few shocks along the way – even producer Dwayne Johnson’s cameo is spoiled on the poster – but all the obligatory ups and downs are given decent weight by Pugh, as well as Nick Frost and Lena Headey as her beyond-the-mat parents. And for most of the film’s run-time, that’s enough. After all, it’s a movie about professional wrestling – the blows may feel real, but the match is fixed from the very beginning.

Fighting with My Family opens Feb. 22

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter