 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Robert Eggers’ suffocating and intensely strange roommates-from-hell comedy The Lighthouse will drive you to the brink, in a good way

Barry Hertz
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, is not a remotely pleasant viewing experience.

Eric Chakeen/A24 Pictures via AP

  • The Lighthouse
  • Directed by Robert Eggers
  • Written by Robert Eggers and Max Eggers
  • Starring Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe and some birds
  • Classification R; 105 minutes

rating

Four weeks in an isolated seaside environment with only a rugged Robert Pattinson for company? Sounds like a tempting vacation, were it not for the murderous birds, a crazed-looking Willem Dafoe, mysterious black ooze and frequent appearances by what may or may not be a vampiric mermaid. But so goes the captivating gonzo madness of The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers’s over-the-top follow-up to his 2015 horror sensation The Witch.

Trading the terror of folklore for the horror of isolation, Eggers sticks his finger in your eye for 105 minutes with this black-and-white thriller about two lighthouse keepers working off the coast of New England (actually Nova Scotia) circa 1890. The corncob pipe-smoking sea veteran Thomas (Dafoe) has no love for his younger assistant Ephraim (Pattinson), and the food, chores and ambience are beyond dreadful. But the real problem for both men is when a storm extends their duties indefinitely, and a certain roommate-from-hell madness sets in.

Story continues below advertisement

Shot in a boxy and suffocating 1.19:1 aspect ratio and fixated on the dirtier aspects of human toil, The Lighthouse is not a remotely pleasant viewing experience. Yet the sensation of watching Pattinson and Dafoe, two very different performers who thrive off playing diametrically opposed characters, slowly drive each other to the physical and mental brink is a difficult experience to shake off. You will be dreaming of beards, seagulls, blinding light and tentacles (so many tentacles!) for days. Consider that a warning, or an enticement.

The Lighthouse opens Oct. 25

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter