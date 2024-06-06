Open this photo in gallery: Robot Dreams hits the same rich and deeply emotional themes as the infamous Futurama episode 'Jurassic Bark.'Elevation Pictures

Robot Dreams

Directed by Pablo Berger

based on the comic by Sara Varon

PG; 102 minutes

Opens in select theatres June 7

Critic’s Pick

There is a particular episode of the long-running animated TV series Futurama that, when you utter its title, will cause fans to turn into puddles of tears. In 2002, the Matt Groening-produced cartoon aired an episode called “Jurassic Bark,” which told the heartbreaking story of a dog who waited for his ne’er-do-well owner to return for centuries, eventually becoming fossilized. Even recalling the story now – it’s been a good decade since I last watched the episode in full – it’s hard not to feel a little verklempt. And I’m allergic to dogs.

Why bring this up now? Because the wonderful new animated film Robot Dreams is “Jurassic Bark” stretched out to soul-stirring feature length. That’s not to say the film, which is based on Sara Varon’s 2007 comic, ripped off Futurama wholesale. Only that both properties have identified the same rich and deeply emotional theme – humanity’s unceasing desire for companionship, and our tendency to be done with the past before it is done with us – and run with it to the point of inspiring a nationwide Kleenex shortage.

Set in an imagined version of 1980s New York in which animals have taken the place of humans – think of Disney’s Zootopia filtered through the grit of Ralph Bakshi’s Cool World – Robot Dreams follows a lonely singleton named Dog who strives to make a connection with someone, anyone. After watching a late-night television ad one evening, Dog places a mail order for a build-it-yourself mechanical companion. Soon, Dog and his new friend Robot are exploring the city, not so much as master and pet but as something deeper. All is rosy until one day when the pair head to the beach for some sand and surf. An unexpected tragedy strikes, separating Dog and Robot whilst at the same time splitting moviegoers’ hearts from their chest cavities.

Simply but smoothly animated, and featuring no dialogue whatsoever, director Pablo Berger’s film is a charming fable that rides the line between sentimentality and schmaltz just right. It also benefits from a sharp soundtrack (this film will make Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 single September the hottest track of the summer), gentle pacing and an ending that will leave imaginations full and eyelids soaked.

Ideal for children of a certain age – the lack of dialogue might initially confuse or stress kids out, but they’ll hop on the wavelength soon enough – and adults who know the pains of growing up, Berger’s film is rich, genuine and achingly real. Never mind this Manhattan’s menagerie – Robot Dreams is a movie that is all too human. Just don’t double bill it with that Futurama episode. You’d never survive.